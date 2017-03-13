The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, March 13-16

Adrian Belew Power Trio is at the Boulder Theater on Tuesday. Gary and Jill Bandfield

Guitar wiz Adrian Belew, who's worked with King Crimson, David Bowie and Frank Zappa, returns to the Boulder Theater on Tuesday with his power trio, while Ann Wilson of Heart takes over the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Residual Kid at Lost Lake Lounge, Etienne Charles at Dazzle, Save Ferris at the Bluebird Theater, and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah at Larimer Lounge. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, MARCH 13

Milky Chance

$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

We the Kings

$25-$79, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

WRVTH

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

MAKO

$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Residual Kid

$5-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

Adrian Belew Power Trio

$27.50-$32.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Big Something

$10, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Save Ferris

$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Residual Kid

$8-$10, 7 p.m., Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

Polyphia

$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Call Me Karizma

$15-$75, 6 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

$23-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Kneebody Meets Bad Plus: Shane Endsley & Dave King

$15-$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Ann Wilson

$34.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Enter Shikari

$16-$18, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Chronixx

$25/$28, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Atlas Genius

$18/$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

P.O.S.

$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Slothrust

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Moving Units Presents The Songs of Joy Division

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Etienne Charles Creole Soul (also March 16)

$12-$15, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Elton John & His Band

8 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena

Young Buck

$15-$100, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Big Gigantic

$42.50, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Trentemøller

$22.50/$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Rakim

$15-$25, 7 p.m., Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

The Griswolds

$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Jon Wayne & the Pain

$12, 8 p.m., Hodi's Half Note, Fort Collins

It Lives it Breathes

$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

eTown Live Radio Show Taping with Rodney Crowell and Robert Ellis

$25, 7 p.m., eTown Hall, Boulder

