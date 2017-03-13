The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, March 13-16
|
Adrian Belew Power Trio is at the Boulder Theater on Tuesday.
Gary and Jill Bandfield
Guitar wiz Adrian Belew, who's worked with King Crimson, David Bowie and Frank Zappa, returns to the Boulder Theater on Tuesday with his power trio, while Ann Wilson of Heart takes over the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Residual Kid at Lost Lake Lounge, Etienne Charles at Dazzle, Save Ferris at the Bluebird Theater, and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah at Larimer Lounge. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
Milky Chance
$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
We the Kings
$25-$79, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
WRVTH
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
MAKO
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Residual Kid
$5-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
Adrian Belew Power Trio
$27.50-$32.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Big Something
$10, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Save Ferris
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Residual Kid
$8-$10, 7 p.m., Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
Polyphia
$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Call Me Karizma
$15-$75, 6 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Kneebody Meets Bad Plus: Shane Endsley & Dave King
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
Ann Wilson
$34.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Enter Shikari
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Chronixx
$25/$28, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Atlas Genius
$18/$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
P.O.S.
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Slothrust
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Moving Units Presents The Songs of Joy Division
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Etienne Charles Creole Soul (also March 16)
$12-$15, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
Elton John & His Band
8 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena
Young Buck
$15-$100, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Big Gigantic
$42.50, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Trentemøller
$22.50/$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Rakim
$15-$25, 7 p.m., Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
The Griswolds
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Jon Wayne & the Pain
$12, 8 p.m., Hodi's Half Note, Fort Collins
It Lives it Breathes
$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
eTown Live Radio Show Taping with Rodney Crowell and Robert Ellis
$25, 7 p.m., eTown Hall, Boulder
