The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, March 20-23
|
Eisley is at Lost Lake Lounge tonight.
Bliss Katherine
Texas-based indie-pop band Eisley, which just released I'm Only Dreaming last month, is at the Lost Lake Lounge tonight, while hard-rock stalwarts UFO and Saxon take over the Summit Music Hall Tuesday night. Also on tap this week are Kevin Abstract and Norma Jean, as well as Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, MARCH 20
From Good Homes
$35, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Bad Omens
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Sleep Talk
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Alex Cameron
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Eisley
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Matt Hollywood & the Bad Feelings
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
UFO and Saxon
$30-$35, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
$55-$75, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Why?
$18, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Adelitas Way
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Kevin Abstract
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Chain of Flowers and Kane Strang
$10-$13, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Joey DeFrancesco + the People (also March 22)
$15-$28, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle
Chastity Belt
$12, 7 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
Red
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Orwells
$19, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Daya
$20/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Norma Jean
$18-$20, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
Judy Collins
$54.50-$68, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs
Sounds of Solidarity: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, DeVotchKa and Joe Sampson
$42.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Deafheaven
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Reload 18 Year Anniversary
$15/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Electron
$15-$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
yMusic
$29, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
Victor Wooten Trio
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins
The Funky Meters
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Big Something
$14/$18, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
That 1 Guy
$15/$17, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Raven Black
$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Born Readies
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
