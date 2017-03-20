The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, March 20-23

EXPAND Eisley is at Lost Lake Lounge tonight. Bliss Katherine

Texas-based indie-pop band Eisley, which just released I'm Only Dreaming last month, is at the Lost Lake Lounge tonight, while hard-rock stalwarts UFO and Saxon take over the Summit Music Hall Tuesday night. Also on tap this week are Kevin Abstract and Norma Jean, as well as Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, MARCH 20

From Good Homes

$35, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Bad Omens

$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Sleep Talk

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Alex Cameron

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Eisley

$16-$18, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Matt Hollywood & the Bad Feelings

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

UFO and Saxon

$30-$35, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

$55-$75, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Why?

$18, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Adelitas Way

$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Kevin Abstract

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Chain of Flowers and Kane Strang

$10-$13, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Joey DeFrancesco + the People (also March 22)

$15-$28, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

Chastity Belt

$12, 7 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

Red

$17-$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Orwells

$19, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Daya

$20/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Norma Jean

$18-$20, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

Judy Collins

$54.50-$68, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs

Sounds of Solidarity: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, DeVotchKa and Joe Sampson

$42.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Deafheaven

$18-$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Reload 18 Year Anniversary

$15/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Electron

$15-$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

yMusic

$29, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Victor Wooten Trio

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

The Funky Meters

$35-$40, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Big Something

$14/$18, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

That 1 Guy

$15/$17, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Raven Black

$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Born Readies

$8-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

