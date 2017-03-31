menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, March 31-April 2

Nine Best Electronic-Music and Club Events in April 2017


The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, March 31-April 2

Friday, March 31, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
G. Love & Special SauceEXPAND
G. Love & Special Sauce
Courtesy of Mason Jar Media
Keyboardist Marco Benevento, touring in support of Woodstock Sessions, plays Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tonight and the Fox Theatre tomorrow, while Social Distortion plays the second of two nights at the Ogden Theatre tonight. This weekend's lineup also includes G. Love & Special Sauce, Big Wild, Teenage Bottlerocket, Jeezy and Flow Tribe. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Social Distortion
$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Senses Fail
$16.50-$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Marco Benevento
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Frankie Ballard
$25-$55, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

G. Love & Special Sauce
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

In the Company of Serpents
$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Teenage Bottlerocket
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Nina Storey
$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Hayes Carll (also April 1)
$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Marie Litton Benefit Party
$10, 10 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Colorado Symphony: The Music of Michael Jackson
$29, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

G. Love & Special Sauce
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

NF
$25-$75, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Big Wild (also April 2)
$18-$20, 6 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Marco Benevento
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Spafford
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Captured! by Robots
$10, 8 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern

Sammy J
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Strange Americans
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

THEY.
$22.25-$25.25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

Jeezy
$39.50-$45, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

22 Savage
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Voodoo Glow Skulls
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

Fat Nick
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Flow Tribe
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

