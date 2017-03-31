The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, March 31-April 2
G. Love & Special Sauce
Keyboardist Marco Benevento, touring in support of Woodstock Sessions, plays Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tonight and the Fox Theatre tomorrow, while Social Distortion plays the second of two nights at the Ogden Theatre tonight. This weekend's lineup also includes G. Love & Special Sauce, Big Wild, Teenage Bottlerocket, Jeezy and Flow Tribe. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
Social Distortion
$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Senses Fail
$16.50-$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Marco Benevento
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Frankie Ballard
$25-$55, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
G. Love & Special Sauce
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
In the Company of Serpents
$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Teenage Bottlerocket
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Nina Storey
$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Hayes Carll (also April 1)
$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Marie Litton Benefit Party
$10, 10 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Colorado Symphony: The Music of Michael Jackson
$29, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
G. Love & Special Sauce
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
NF
$25-$75, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Big Wild (also April 2)
$18-$20, 6 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Marco Benevento
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Spafford
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Captured! by Robots
$10, 8 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern
Sammy J
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Strange Americans
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
THEY.
$22.25-$25.25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
Jeezy
$39.50-$45, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
22 Savage
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Voodoo Glow Skulls
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
Fat Nick
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Flow Tribe
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
