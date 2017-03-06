The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, March 6-9

Cattle Decapitation is part of the Metal Blade 35th Anniversary Tour. Aaron Thackeray

The Metal Blade 35th Anniversary Tour hits the Summit Music Hall tonight with Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation and Allegaeon, while Leftover Salmon and the New Mastersounds play at the Fox Theatre as part of its month-long 25th anniversary celebration. Also on tap this week are the Experience Hendrix Tour (which features Buddy Guy, Billy Cox, Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang and more), Lake Street Dive, Japandroids and DahkaBrakha. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Metal Blade 35th Anniversary Tour: Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, Allegaeon

$20-$22, 5 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Leftover Salmon

$35, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Soundhouse's Soul Confluence

$5-$10, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Grant Gordy and Ross Martin Guitar Workshop

$20-$50, 5:30 p.m., Naropa University

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

Experience Hendrix Tour

$53-$103, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Tchami

$22-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Ugly God and Nessly

$15/$18, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Japandroids

$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Art Garfunkel

$60-$90, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center

AngelMaker

$12-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Devil in the Details

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Wheelchair Sports Camp

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

The Kathryn Radakovich Quartet

$5, 7 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Art Garfunkel

$40-$75, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

William Singe and Alex Ainono

$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The New Mastersounds

$20-$22, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Postcards

$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

SMLE

$10-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

eTown Live Radio Show Taping with Noam Pikelny and The Lee Boys

$25, 7 p.m., eTown Hall, Boulder

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

Lake Street Dive

$33.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Lox

$23/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Rusted Root

$25/$50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

DakhaBrakha

$23-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center

The Colorado Sound’s First Birthday Party

$20, 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins

Rose Hill Drive

$15-$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Donavon Frankenreiter

$25.75/$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Samiam

$20, 7 p.m., Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

Olivia Mainville & the Aquatic Troupe

$10, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill

Red Bull Sound Select Presents: Dan Deacon

$5 with RSVP/$15 without, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Sharon Shannon

$25-$30, 7:30 p.m, Soiled Dove Underground

Chloe Tang

$5-$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

For the Love of Locals 13

$5, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Poison Rites

$8-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Rumble Young Man Rumble

$8-$10, 8 p..m., Lost Lake Lounge

Denver Art Song Project

$10, 6 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

Jane Monheit

$35, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Corey Christiansen Trio

$15, 7 p.m., Nocturne

Andy Frasco & the U.N.

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Keith Harkin

$35-$55, 8 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge

