The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, March 6-9
|
Cattle Decapitation is part of the Metal Blade 35th Anniversary Tour.
Aaron Thackeray
The Metal Blade 35th Anniversary Tour hits the Summit Music Hall tonight with Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation and Allegaeon, while Leftover Salmon and the New Mastersounds play at the Fox Theatre as part of its month-long 25th anniversary celebration. Also on tap this week are the Experience Hendrix Tour (which features Buddy Guy, Billy Cox, Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang and more), Lake Street Dive, Japandroids and DahkaBrakha. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, MARCH 6
Metal Blade 35th Anniversary Tour: Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, Allegaeon
$20-$22, 5 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Leftover Salmon
$35, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Soundhouse's Soul Confluence
$5-$10, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Grant Gordy and Ross Martin Guitar Workshop
$20-$50, 5:30 p.m., Naropa University
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
Experience Hendrix Tour
$53-$103, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Tchami
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Ugly God and Nessly
$15/$18, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Japandroids
$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Art Garfunkel
$60-$90, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center
AngelMaker
$12-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Devil in the Details
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Wheelchair Sports Camp
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
The Kathryn Radakovich Quartet
$5, 7 p.m., Nocturne
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
Art Garfunkel
$40-$75, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
William Singe and Alex Ainono
$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The New Mastersounds
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Postcards
$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
SMLE
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
eTown Live Radio Show Taping with Noam Pikelny and The Lee Boys
$25, 7 p.m., eTown Hall, Boulder
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
Lake Street Dive
$33.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Lox
$23/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Rusted Root
$25/$50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
DakhaBrakha
$23-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center
The Colorado Sound’s First Birthday Party
$20, 8 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins
Rose Hill Drive
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Donavon Frankenreiter
$25.75/$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Samiam
$20, 7 p.m., Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
Olivia Mainville & the Aquatic Troupe
$10, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill
Red Bull Sound Select Presents: Dan Deacon
$5 with RSVP/$15 without, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Sharon Shannon
$25-$30, 7:30 p.m, Soiled Dove Underground
Chloe Tang
$5-$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
For the Love of Locals 13
$5, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Poison Rites
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Rumble Young Man Rumble
$8-$10, 8 p..m., Lost Lake Lounge
Denver Art Song Project
$10, 6 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
Jane Monheit
$35, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Corey Christiansen Trio
$15, 7 p.m., Nocturne
Andy Frasco & the U.N.
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Keith Harkin
$35-$55, 8 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge
