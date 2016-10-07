The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
Ghost headlines the Paramount Theatre tonight.
Tom Murphy
British electronica producer Tipper is bringing three different shows at the Fillmore over three nights, including a trip-hop night on Friday, an uptempo night on Saturday and an ambient night on Sunday. This weekend's lineup also includes Big Head Blues Club at Boettcher, the Floozies at Red Rocks, the Selecter at the Gothic Theatre and Gogo Penguin at the Boulder Theater. See the full list of our picks below.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
Bastille
$39.50-$59.50, 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Tipper (also October 8 and 9)
$27.50, 9 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium
John Michael Montgomery
$20, 8:30 p.m. Grizzly Rose
Ghost
$37.25-$52.25, 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre
Kaytranada and Cashmere Cat
$22-$25, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Levitt Pavilion Denver Live!
$25, 9 p.m. Summit Music Hall
Head for the Hills
$10-$15, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Turkuaz and New Mastersounds
$25/$27.50, 9:30 p.m. Boulder Theater
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band and Supersuckers
$20/$22, 9 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Dave Aude
$10, 9 p.m. The Church
IAMX
$20-$24, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater
John McCutcheon
$22/$24, 8 p.m. Swallow Hill
Jonatha Brooke
$20-$25, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground
A Tribe Called Red
$15/$19, 8 p.m. Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
The Floozies
$36.95/$40, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Martina McBride
$33.75-$125, 7 p.m. 1STBANK Center
Big Head Blues Club
$25-$69, 6 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall
Halestorm
$29.50-$37.50, 7:30 p.m. Pikes Peak Center
Glenn Miller Orchestra
$38, 7 p.m. Paramount Theatre
The New Mastersounds and Turkuaz
$23-$29, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Bass Control
$20-$35, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Matoma
$20-$30, 9 p.m. Boulder Theater
The Selecter
$25-$40, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Denver Taiko 40th Anniversary Concert
$18/$25, 7 p.m. Newman Center
The Dale Bruning Jazz and American Music Scholarship Concert Fundraiser
$30/$50, 4 p.m King Center
Consider the Source
$15/$17, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
Tech N9ne
$34.75-$40, 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Dweezil Zappa
$25/$30, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Gogo Penguin
$20, 8 p.m. Boulder Theater
Jimmy Eat World
$34.99, 7:30 p.m Gothic Theatre
Consider the Source
$14/$18, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater
Kim Simmonds and Savoy Brown
$25-$50, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground
