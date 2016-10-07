The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Ghost headlines the Paramount Theatre tonight. Tom Murphy

British electronica producer Tipper is bringing three different shows at the Fillmore over three nights, including a trip-hop night on Friday, an uptempo night on Saturday and an ambient night on Sunday. This weekend's lineup also includes Big Head Blues Club at Boettcher, the Floozies at Red Rocks, the Selecter at the Gothic Theatre and Gogo Penguin at the Boulder Theater. See the full list of our picks below.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

Bastille

$39.50-$59.50, 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tipper (also October 8 and 9)

$27.50, 9 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium

John Michael Montgomery

$20, 8:30 p.m. Grizzly Rose

Ghost

$37.25-$52.25, 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre

Kaytranada and Cashmere Cat

$22-$25, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Levitt Pavilion Denver Live!

$25, 9 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Head for the Hills

$10-$15, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Turkuaz and New Mastersounds

$25/$27.50, 9:30 p.m. Boulder Theater

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band and Supersuckers

$20/$22, 9 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Dave Aude

$10, 9 p.m. The Church

IAMX

$20-$24, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

John McCutcheon

$22/$24, 8 p.m. Swallow Hill

Jonatha Brooke

$20-$25, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

A Tribe Called Red

$15/$19, 8 p.m. Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

The Floozies

$36.95/$40, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Martina McBride

$33.75-$125, 7 p.m. 1STBANK Center

Big Head Blues Club

$25-$69, 6 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall

Halestorm

$29.50-$37.50, 7:30 p.m. Pikes Peak Center

Glenn Miller Orchestra

$38, 7 p.m. Paramount Theatre

The New Mastersounds and Turkuaz

$23-$29, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Bass Control

$20-$35, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Matoma

$20-$30, 9 p.m. Boulder Theater

The Selecter

$25-$40, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Denver Taiko 40th Anniversary Concert

$18/$25, 7 p.m. Newman Center

The Dale Bruning Jazz and American Music Scholarship Concert Fundraiser

$30/$50, 4 p.m King Center

Consider the Source

$15/$17, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

Tech N9ne

$34.75-$40, 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Dweezil Zappa

$25/$30, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Gogo Penguin

$20, 8 p.m. Boulder Theater

Jimmy Eat World

$34.99, 7:30 p.m Gothic Theatre

Consider the Source

$14/$18, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Kim Simmonds and Savoy Brown

$25-$50, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

