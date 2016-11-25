The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Elephant Revival performs with the Colorado Symphony this weekend. Miles Chrisinger

Three of state's bigger bands have two night stands this weekend, including the Fray, Leftover Salmon and Paper Bird while Elephant Revival, also a local favorite, teams up with the Colorado Symphony on Saturday, November 26. This weekend's lineup also includes hi-dive's 4th and 13th two-night anniversary bash, Snow Tha Product, as well as a pair of co-headlining shows from Kung Fu and Particle. See the full list below.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Mark Chesnutt

$18, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Brothers Osborne

$20-$22, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Bass Physics

$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Kung Fu and Particle

$5-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

The Fray

$52.50-$195, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Paper Bird (also November 26)

$17-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Snow Tha Product

$20-$25, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

Skyburial

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

hi-dive's 4th & 13th Anniversary Party Night 1

$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Leftover Salmon

$65, 10 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

The Fray

$37.50-$77.50, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Leftover Salmon

$32.50/$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Elephant Revival & the Colorado Symphony

$29-$89, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

Slander and NGHTMRE

$25-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Maynard James Keenan

$55-$65 (includes book), 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Snow Tha Product

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Ladies Night Out: Hazel Miller, Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene

$15, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Kung Fu and Particle

$16/$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

The Other Black

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

hi-dive's 4th & 13th Anniversary Party Night 2

$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Sad13

$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Petra Haden Sings Jessie Harris (also November 27)

$20, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

Unforgettable: Mary Louise Lee

$30, 8 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Booka Shade

$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Soundwave Music Fest

$10-$15, 5:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Stand With Standing Rock

$10/$15, 8 p.m., Hodi's Half Note, Fort Collins

Copeland

$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

