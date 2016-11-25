The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
Elephant Revival performs with the Colorado Symphony this weekend.
Miles Chrisinger
Three of state's bigger bands have two night stands this weekend, including the Fray, Leftover Salmon and Paper Bird while Elephant Revival, also a local favorite, teams up with the Colorado Symphony on Saturday, November 26. This weekend's lineup also includes hi-dive's 4th and 13th two-night anniversary bash, Snow Tha Product, as well as a pair of co-headlining shows from Kung Fu and Particle. See the full list below.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Mark Chesnutt
$18, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Brothers Osborne
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Bass Physics
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Kung Fu and Particle
$5-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
The Fray
$52.50-$195, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Paper Bird (also November 26)
$17-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Snow Tha Product
$20-$25, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
Skyburial
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
hi-dive's 4th & 13th Anniversary Party Night 1
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Leftover Salmon
$65, 10 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26
The Fray
$37.50-$77.50, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Leftover Salmon
$32.50/$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Elephant Revival & the Colorado Symphony
$29-$89, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
Slander and NGHTMRE
$25-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Maynard James Keenan
$55-$65 (includes book), 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Snow Tha Product
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Ladies Night Out: Hazel Miller, Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene
$15, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Kung Fu and Particle
$16/$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
The Other Black
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
hi-dive's 4th & 13th Anniversary Party Night 2
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Sad13
$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Petra Haden Sings Jessie Harris (also November 27)
$20, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Unforgettable: Mary Louise Lee
$30, 8 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27
Booka Shade
$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Soundwave Music Fest
$10-$15, 5:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Stand With Standing Rock
$10/$15, 8 p.m., Hodi's Half Note, Fort Collins
Copeland
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
