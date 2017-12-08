The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

After eleven years together, Paper Bird is breaking up the flock and playing its final shows at the Oriental Theater tonight and at the Caribou Room in Nederland tomorrow night. This year's Sing it to Me Santa show at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday features headliner the Record Company with Tracksuit Wedding and Isaac and Anna Slade also on the bill. Mike Watt & the Secondmen play a pair of shows at the Lion's Lair while Brent Cowles & the Foxhole Family Band Winter Jam are at Lost Lake on Friday and Saturday. See our full list of picks below.