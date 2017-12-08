The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

After eleven years together, Paper Bird is breaking up the flock and playing its final shows at the Oriental Theater tonight and at the Caribou Room in Nederland tomorrow night. This year's Sing it to Me Santa show at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday features headliner the Record Company with Tracksuit Wedding and Isaac and Anna Slade also on the bill. Mike Watt & the Secondmen play a pair of shows at the Lion's Lair while Brent Cowles & the Foxhole Family Band Winter Jam are at Lost Lake on Friday and Saturday. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8
Moon Taxi
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Say Anything (also December 9)
$23-$27, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Del McCoury Band (also December 9)
$25/$30, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Lupe Fiasco
$30-$55, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Mark O'Connor
$35/$37, 8 p.m., L2 Church
Paper Bird
$20, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Wilson Phillips
$64-$69, 7:30 p.m., PACE Center
Brent Cowles & the Foxhole Family Band Winter Jam 2017 (also December 9)
$12.75-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Mike Watt & the Secondmen (also December 9)
$22.50, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9
Lindsey Stirling
$35-$70, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center
106.7 KBPI's Mistletoe Jam
$29-$72, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Sing It to Me Santa
$25-$30, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Denver Black Sky V
$20-$25, 5:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Random Rab
$25-$40, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Aaron Gillespie
$13-$15, 8:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10
Atmosphere
$29.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
FLO 107.1’s Ho, Ho, Holiday: Scarface
$10.71-$28, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Unsane
$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
The Dustbowl Revival
$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
It's Always Sunny in Tijuana
$7-$10, 6:30 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
20th Annual Beatles/John Lennon Memorial Sing-Along
Free, 2 p.m., Mercury Cafe
