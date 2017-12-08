 


Paper Bird plays its final shows this weekend.
Scott McCormick

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | December 8, 2017 | 7:30am
AA

After eleven years together, Paper Bird is breaking up the flock and playing its final shows at the Oriental Theater tonight and at the Caribou Room in Nederland tomorrow night. This year's Sing it to Me Santa show at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday features headliner the Record Company with Tracksuit Wedding and Isaac and Anna Slade also on the bill. Mike Watt & the Secondmen play a pair of shows at the Lion's Lair while Brent Cowles & the Foxhole Family Band Winter Jam are at Lost Lake on Friday and Saturday. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

Moon Taxi
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Say Anything (also December 9)
$23-$27, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Del McCoury Band (also December 9)
$25/$30, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Lupe Fiasco
$30-$55, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Mark O'Connor
$35/$37, 8 p.m., L2 Church

Paper Bird
$20, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Wilson Phillips
$64-$69, 7:30 p.m., PACE Center

Brent Cowles & the Foxhole Family Band Winter Jam 2017 (also December 9)
$12.75-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Mike Watt & the Secondmen (also December 9)
$22.50, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

Lindsey Stirling
$35-$70, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center

106.7 KBPI's Mistletoe Jam
$29-$72, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Sing It to Me Santa
$25-$30, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Denver Black Sky V
$20-$25, 5:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Random Rab
$25-$40, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Aaron Gillespie
$13-$15, 8:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

Atmosphere
$29.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

FLO 107.1’s Ho, Ho, Holiday: Scarface
$10.71-$28, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Unsane
$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

The Dustbowl Revival
$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

It's Always Sunny in Tijuana
$7-$10, 6:30 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

20th Annual Beatles/John Lennon Memorial Sing-Along
Free, 2 p.m., Mercury Cafe

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's music calendar online.

