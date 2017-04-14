The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, April 14-16
|
Bear Grillz plays the Ogden Theatre tonight.
Miles Chrisinger
Former Hüsker Dü/Sugar frontman Bob Mould plays a solo electric show at the Oriental Theater on Saturday while dubstep producer Bear Grillz headlines the Ogden Theater tonight. This weekend's lineup also includes Mickey Avalon and Dirty Nasty at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Cowboy Mouth at Summit Music Hall, Redd Kross at Larimer Lounge and PnB Rock at Cervantes'. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
Bear Grillz
$15-$40, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
State Champs
$19.99-$23, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Manic Focus
$15-$22, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Mickey Avalon and Dirt Nasty
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Koffin Kats
$10-$16, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Long Run (Eagles tribute)
$18, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Grateful Ball
$25, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Hot Buttered Rum
$20/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Lincoln Durham
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Taylor Bennett
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
$25, 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
$20.50/$25.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Cowboy Mouth
$10-$40, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Kung Fu
Free-$5, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
The Gratefull Ball
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Lotus Gait
$10/$13, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Bob Mould (solo electric)
$22/$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Wick-it the Instigator
$12.50/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
The Lil' Smokies
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
MURS and Zion I
$18/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Larry and His Flask
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Selina Albright
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Mark Mallman
$8-$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive
Redd Kross
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The London Souls
$20, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
PnB Rock and Felly
$28.50-$100, 6 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Cory Henry
$24, 5 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Brant Bjork
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
For the Win
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room
