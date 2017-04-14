menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, April 14-16

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, April 7-9


The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, April 14-16

Friday, April 14, 2017 at 5:23 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Bear Grillz plays the Ogden Theatre tonight.
Former Hüsker Dü/Sugar frontman Bob Mould plays a solo electric show at the Oriental Theater on Saturday while dubstep producer Bear Grillz headlines the Ogden Theater tonight. This weekend's lineup also includes Mickey Avalon and Dirty Nasty at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Cowboy Mouth at Summit Music Hall, Redd Kross at Larimer Lounge and PnB Rock at Cervantes'. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Bear Grillz
$15-$40, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

State Champs
$19.99-$23, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Manic Focus
$15-$22, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Mickey Avalon and Dirt Nasty
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Koffin Kats
$10-$16, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Long Run (Eagles tribute)
$18, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Grateful Ball
$25, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Hot Buttered Rum
$20/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Lincoln Durham
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Taylor Bennett
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
$25, 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
$20.50/$25.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Cowboy Mouth
$10-$40, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Kung Fu
Free-$5, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The Gratefull Ball
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Lotus Gait
$10/$13, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Bob Mould (solo electric)
$22/$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Wick-it the Instigator
$12.50/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

The Lil' Smokies
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

MURS and Zion I
$18/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Larry and His Flask
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Selina Albright
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Mark Mallman
$8-$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive

Redd Kross
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The London Souls
$20, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

PnB Rock and Felly
$28.50-$100, 6 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Cory Henry
$24, 5 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Brant Bjork
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

For the Win
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room

