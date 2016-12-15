The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, December 16-18

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. Miles Chrisinger

Over the last decade, Nathaniel Rateliff has hosted holiday shows with various projects he's fronted, including Born in the Flood and the Wheel. This weekend at the Ogden Theatre, he's with his group the Night Sweats, who have had an epic year of touring. Also this weekend, Rose Hill Drive reunites for the first time in five years, guitarist Jinx Jones is at the Oriental Theater, and A Celebration of Leonard Cohen is at the hi-dive, with Joe Sampson, Roger Green, Eric Halborg, Julie Davis, Patrick Dethlefs, Aaron Collins and more. See all of our picks below.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (also December 17)

$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Louis the Child

$18/$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Templo and Sixis

$7-$12, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

The Railbenders

$10-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Greener Grounds

$10/$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

1000 Miles of Fire

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

OKO TYGRA

$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive

Houston Person (also December 17)

$24-$27, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

Parade of Lasers

$25, 7 p.m., City Hall

Green Velvet

$20, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl

Hometown For The Holidays 2016

$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Start Making Sense

$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers

$25/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Jans Ingber's Funk Fellowship

$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Loci Records Label Showcase

$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Gill Landry (Of Old Crow Medicine Show)

$18/$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

South of France

$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Rose Hill Dive

$10/$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

Plies and Trina

$40-$50, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Jinx Jones

$12, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

A Celebration of Leonard Cohen

$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Loanword

$8, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

