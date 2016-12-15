The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, December 16-18
|
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
Miles Chrisinger
Over the last decade, Nathaniel Rateliff has hosted holiday shows with various projects he's fronted, including Born in the Flood and the Wheel. This weekend at the Ogden Theatre, he's with his group the Night Sweats, who have had an epic year of touring. Also this weekend, Rose Hill Drive reunites for the first time in five years, guitarist Jinx Jones is at the Oriental Theater, and A Celebration of Leonard Cohen is at the hi-dive, with Joe Sampson, Roger Green, Eric Halborg, Julie Davis, Patrick Dethlefs, Aaron Collins and more. See all of our picks below.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (also December 17)
$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Louis the Child
$18/$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Templo and Sixis
$7-$12, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
The Railbenders
$10-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Greener Grounds
$10/$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
1000 Miles of Fire
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
OKO TYGRA
$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive
Houston Person (also December 17)
$24-$27, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17
Parade of Lasers
$25, 7 p.m., City Hall
Green Velvet
$20, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl
Hometown For The Holidays 2016
$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Start Making Sense
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Jans Ingber's Funk Fellowship
$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Loci Records Label Showcase
$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Gill Landry (Of Old Crow Medicine Show)
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
South of France
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Rose Hill Dive
$10/$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18
Plies and Trina
$40-$50, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Jinx Jones
$12, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
A Celebration of Leonard Cohen
$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Loanword
$8, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
