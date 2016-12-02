The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, December 2-4
|
Empire of the Sun headlines channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night.
Brandon Marshall
The lineup for this year's channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night includes Empire of the Sun, Kaleo, the Strumbellas, JR JR and 888 while Drive-By Truckers' Mike Cooley is at Larimer Lounge for a two-night performance and Mike Watt & the Secondmen hit Lion's Lair for two nights. My Morning Jacket's Jim James headlines the Paramount Theatre, and KBCO Studio C Vol. 28 CD Release Concert features the Record Company and Marcus King Band. See all of our picks below.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2
Channel 93.3'S Not So Silent Night 2016
$35-$46, 6:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Red Bull Flying Bach Tour (also December 3 and 4)
$29.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Temple Hoyne Buell Theater
Greensky Bluegrass (also December 3)
$29.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Children of Bodom
$27.50-$30, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Moon Taxi
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
EOTO
$20-$32, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Denver Rockfest 2016
$12, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
KBCO Studio C Vol. 28 CD Release Concert
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Dragondeer
$5-$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Famous Last Words
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Mike Cooley (also December 3)
$20.75/$25, 8 p.m. Larimer Lounge
Mike Watt & the Secondmen (also December 3)
$20, 9 p.m., Lions Lair
Louis Hayes & the UNC Jazz Faculty Ensemble
$15/$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3
Kyle Hollingsworth and JJ Grey & Mofro
$34.50, 5 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Jim James
$35-$39.95, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Dodge & Fuski
$10-$30, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
EOTO
$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
PlagueHammer
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
CeeLo Green (DJ set)
$20, 9 p.m., Beta
Dragonette
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Decemburger Fest
$22, 4 p.m., hi-dive
Johnny Boyd
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Josh Quinlan Q'tet & Greg Osby
$12-$17, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Spinphony
$25, 8 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret
The Vanilla Milkshakes
$5/$8, 6 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4
Sleeping With Sirens
$24.50/$28, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Drop the Mic
$43, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Sara Watkins
$25/$30, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
A Very Vintage Holiday Show
$20, 7 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret
