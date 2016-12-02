The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, December 2-4

EXPAND Empire of the Sun headlines channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night. Brandon Marshall

The lineup for this year's channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night includes Empire of the Sun, Kaleo, the Strumbellas, JR JR and 888 while Drive-By Truckers' Mike Cooley is at Larimer Lounge for a two-night performance and Mike Watt & the Secondmen hit Lion's Lair for two nights. My Morning Jacket's Jim James headlines the Paramount Theatre, and KBCO Studio C Vol. 28 CD Release Concert features the Record Company and Marcus King Band. See all of our picks below.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

Channel 93.3'S Not So Silent Night 2016

$35-$46, 6:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Red Bull Flying Bach Tour (also December 3 and 4)

$29.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Temple Hoyne Buell Theater

Greensky Bluegrass (also December 3)

$29.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Children of Bodom

$27.50-$30, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Moon Taxi

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

EOTO

$20-$32, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Denver Rockfest 2016

$12, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

KBCO Studio C Vol. 28 CD Release Concert

$18/$20, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Dragondeer

$5-$13, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Famous Last Words

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Mike Cooley (also December 3)

$20.75/$25, 8 p.m. Larimer Lounge

Mike Watt & the Secondmen (also December 3)

$20, 9 p.m., Lions Lair

Louis Hayes & the UNC Jazz Faculty Ensemble

$15/$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

Kyle Hollingsworth and JJ Grey & Mofro

$34.50, 5 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Jim James

$35-$39.95, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Dodge & Fuski

$10-$30, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

EOTO

$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

PlagueHammer

$10-$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

CeeLo Green (DJ set)

$20, 9 p.m., Beta

Dragonette

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Decemburger Fest

$22, 4 p.m., hi-dive

Johnny Boyd

$15-$20, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Josh Quinlan Q'tet & Greg Osby

$12-$17, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Spinphony

$25, 8 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret

The Vanilla Milkshakes

$5/$8, 6 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

Sleeping With Sirens

$24.50/$28, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Drop the Mic

$43, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Sara Watkins

$25/$30, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

A Very Vintage Holiday Show

$20, 7 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret

