The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, December 23-25

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, December 23-25

Friday, December 23, 2016 at 5:02 a.m.
By Westword Staff
DMX headlines Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tonight.
Eric Gruneisen
Eric Gruneisen
This weekend's lineup includes a host of holiday shows. DMX's Very Special DMXas Show takes place at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene will play It's a Crime Scene Christmas at the Soiled Dove. The sixth annual Klezfest will go down at the Mercury Cafe. See the rest of our picks below.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

DMX
$33/$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Trollphace
$10/$15, 9 p.m., Beta

Merry Metal Mania
$10/$15, 9 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins

Rebirth Brass Band
$19.99-$40, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Best of the West 8 Prelim #7
$10, 7:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Tonight We Rise
$5-$8, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

It's a Crime Scene Christmas: Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Safe Boating is No Accident
$10,  9 p.m., hi-dive

Caskey
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

A Charlie Brown Christmas with Annie Booth
$10-$15, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

The Ten Tenors
$25-$69, 2 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

Danette Hollowell
$15/$25, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Sixth Annual Klezfest:
$25, 7 p.m., Mercury Cafe

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25

Yookoo & Matthew Dekay
$10, 7 p.m., Beta

Purple Squirrel
Free, 10 p.m., Appaloosa Grill

