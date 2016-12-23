The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, December 23-25
|
DMX headlines Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tonight.
Eric Gruneisen
This weekend's lineup includes a host of holiday shows. DMX's Very Special DMXas Show takes place at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene will play It's a Crime Scene Christmas at the Soiled Dove. The sixth annual Klezfest will go down at the Mercury Cafe. See the rest of our picks below.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23
DMX
$33/$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Trollphace
$10/$15, 9 p.m., Beta
Merry Metal Mania
$10/$15, 9 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins
Rebirth Brass Band
$19.99-$40, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Best of the West 8 Prelim #7
$10, 7:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Tonight We Rise
$5-$8, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
It's a Crime Scene Christmas: Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Safe Boating is No Accident
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Caskey
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
A Charlie Brown Christmas with Annie Booth
$10-$15, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24
The Ten Tenors
$25-$69, 2 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
Danette Hollowell
$15/$25, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Sixth Annual Klezfest:
$25, 7 p.m., Mercury Cafe
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25
Yookoo & Matthew Dekay
$10, 7 p.m., Beta
Purple Squirrel
Free, 10 p.m., Appaloosa Grill
