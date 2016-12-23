The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, December 23-25

DMX headlines Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom tonight. Eric Gruneisen

This weekend's lineup includes a host of holiday shows. DMX's Very Special DMXas Show takes place at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene will play It's a Crime Scene Christmas at the Soiled Dove. The sixth annual Klezfest will go down at the Mercury Cafe. See the rest of our picks below.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

DMX

$33/$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Trollphace

$10/$15, 9 p.m., Beta

Merry Metal Mania

$10/$15, 9 p.m., Aggie Theatre, Ft. Collins

Rebirth Brass Band

$19.99-$40, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Best of the West 8 Prelim #7

$10, 7:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Tonight We Rise

$5-$8, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

It's a Crime Scene Christmas: Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Safe Boating is No Accident

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Caskey

$15/$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

A Charlie Brown Christmas with Annie Booth

$10-$15, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

The Ten Tenors

$25-$69, 2 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

Danette Hollowell

$15/$25, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Sixth Annual Klezfest:

$25, 7 p.m., Mercury Cafe

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25

Yookoo & Matthew Dekay

$10, 7 p.m., Beta

Purple Squirrel

Free, 10 p.m., Appaloosa Grill

