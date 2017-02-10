menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, February 10-12

Devildriver's Dez Fafara Is Still Getting His Groove On


Friday, February 10, 2017 at 4:59 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Run the Jewels headlines the Fillmore on Saturday, February 11.
Brandon Marshall
The Fillmore hosts two of the bigger names in hip-hop this weekend, with Juicy J tonight and Run the Jewels tomorrow night, while Angel Olsen plays her second Denver show at the Bluebird tonight. This weekend's lineup also includes two-night stands with Twiddle at the Boulder Theater, Lydia Loveless at Lost Lake Lounge, Seratones at the Larimer Lounge and Theo Bleckmann at Dazzle. See the rest of our picks below.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Juicy J
$19.75-$35, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Jauz (also February 11)
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Anchors Affliction (CD release)
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

J Boog
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Twiddle (also February 11)
$25-$28, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Mustard Plug
$14.50/$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Unicorn Love Party 2017: Unitopia
$10-$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Dawes
$27.50-$30, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Angel Olsen
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

John Brown's Body
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Sham 69
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

David Wilcox (also February 12)
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Foundations of Funk
$30-$45, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Seratones (also February 11)
$10-$13, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Contenders
$12-$15, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room

Neal Cassady Birthday Bash
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Mercury Cafe

Lydia Loveless (also February 11)
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Run the Jewels
$29.50-$32, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Byron Stripling
$29 and up, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

Lloyd
$40-$75, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Foundations of Funk
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Denver Brass: Good Vibrations
$22-$44, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center

John Brown's Body
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Lordi
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Juno What?!
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

The Midnight Club
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Dakota Blonde
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

The Omens
$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive

Theo Bleckmann (also February 12)
$20, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Devildriver
$23-$25, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Bob Marley's Birthday Celebration: The Gladiators
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Shook Twins
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Rain in July (EP release)
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Mike Doughty
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Masontown and Bootleg Sunrise
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Scott O'Neil
$10-$35, 7 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge

