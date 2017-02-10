The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, February 10-12
|
Run the Jewels headlines the Fillmore on Saturday, February 11.
Brandon Marshall
The Fillmore hosts two of the bigger names in hip-hop this weekend, with Juicy J tonight and Run the Jewels tomorrow night, while Angel Olsen plays her second Denver show at the Bluebird tonight. This weekend's lineup also includes two-night stands with Twiddle at the Boulder Theater, Lydia Loveless at Lost Lake Lounge, Seratones at the Larimer Lounge and Theo Bleckmann at Dazzle. See the rest of our picks below.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10
Juicy J
$19.75-$35, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Jauz (also February 11)
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Anchors Affliction (CD release)
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
J Boog
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Twiddle (also February 11)
$25-$28, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Mustard Plug
$14.50/$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Unicorn Love Party 2017: Unitopia
$10-$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Dawes
$27.50-$30, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Angel Olsen
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
John Brown's Body
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Sham 69
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
David Wilcox (also February 12)
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Foundations of Funk
$30-$45, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Seratones (also February 11)
$10-$13, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Contenders
$12-$15, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room
Neal Cassady Birthday Bash
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Mercury Cafe
Lydia Loveless (also February 11)
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Upcoming Events
-
Bandwagon Magazine Battle of the Bands - Round 1 : Night 4
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 7:00pm
-
Just Juice
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 8:00pm
-
Reverend Horton Heat
TicketsSat., Feb. 18, 8:30pm
-
UNC Spring Concert Warm-Up
TicketsWed., Feb. 22, 9:00pm
-
Tridium
TicketsThu., Feb. 23, 8:00pm
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Run the Jewels
$29.50-$32, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Byron Stripling
$29 and up, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
Lloyd
$40-$75, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Foundations of Funk
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Denver Brass: Good Vibrations
$22-$44, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center
John Brown's Body
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Lordi
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Juno What?!
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
The Midnight Club
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Dakota Blonde
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
The Omens
$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive
Theo Bleckmann (also February 12)
$20, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Devildriver
$23-$25, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Bob Marley's Birthday Celebration: The Gladiators
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Shook Twins
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Rain in July (EP release)
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Mike Doughty
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Masontown and Bootleg Sunrise
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Scott O'Neil
$10-$35, 7 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge
Related Events
-
Sun., Feb. 12, 6:00pmTickets Devildriver
Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO
-
Fri., Feb. 10, 8:00pmTickets Juicy J
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
-
Sat., Feb. 11, 8:00pmTickets Run the Jewels
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
Related Locations
1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218
1902 Blake St.
Denver, CO 80202
3317 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Invogue Records Unplugged Tour
TicketsSat., Feb. 11, 8:00pm
-
Be Our Valentine with Bryce & Bethany Merritt
TicketsTue., Feb. 14, 7:00pm
-
Modern Midnitez Greeley's Premier Night of Funk
TicketsThu., Feb. 16, 8:00pm
-
Tim and Chitty of Medicine for the People
TicketsSun., Feb. 19, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!