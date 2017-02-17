menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, February 17-19

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, February 17-19

Friday, February 17, 2017 at 5:47 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Los Lobos plays at Ophelia's on Friday and Saturday.
Los Lobos plays at Ophelia's on Friday and Saturday.
Adam Perry
Los Lobos plays a pair of intimate shows at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox this weekend, while singer-songwriter Howie Day plays two nights at Soiled Dove. Also on tap is the Don't Panic Fest at various venues on South Broadway, Lotus at the Fillmore Auditorium, Dwight Yoakam at the Paramount Theatre, and Dennis DeYoung singing the music of STYX (the band he used to front) at the Boulder Theater. See the rest of our picks below.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Los Temerarios and Band Muchos
$45-$50, 8 p.m., Denver Coliseum

Don't Panic Fest (also February 18)
$25 two-day pass, 5 p.m., South Broadway Business District

The Polish Ambassador
$24.75-$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Neal McCoy
$20, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Dwight Yoakam
$39.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Cool Kids
$5/$15, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Sammy Adams
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Bridget Everett
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Hip Abduction
$12/$14, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Templo
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Alesana
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Howie Day (also February 18)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Los Lobos (also February 18)
$50-$70, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Futurebirds (also February 18)
$16-$30, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Dale Bruning Trio
$18, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Waylon Jennings Birthday Special Jam
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Lotus
$34.50/$40, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Savoy
$28.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Dennis DeYoung and the Music of STYX
$45-$69.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
$18/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Cody Jinks
$20-$60, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Chris Daniels & the Kings and the Hazel Miller Band
$18, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Break Science
$17/$20, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Hippo Campus
$16, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theatre

Praang
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

L.A. Guns
$20, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Seasons After
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Ragbirds
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Born of Osiris
$210-$20, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Reverend Horton Heat
$19.50/$22.50, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

The Hip Abduction
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

You Blew It!
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Pkew Pkew Pkew
$12, 8 p.m., hi-dive

PARTYBABY and Potty Mouth
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Use Current Location

