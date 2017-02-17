The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, February 17-19
|
Los Lobos plays at Ophelia's on Friday and Saturday.
Adam Perry
Los Lobos plays a pair of intimate shows at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox this weekend, while singer-songwriter Howie Day plays two nights at Soiled Dove. Also on tap is the Don't Panic Fest at various venues on South Broadway, Lotus at the Fillmore Auditorium, Dwight Yoakam at the Paramount Theatre, and Dennis DeYoung singing the music of STYX (the band he used to front) at the Boulder Theater. See the rest of our picks below.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Los Temerarios and Band Muchos
$45-$50, 8 p.m., Denver Coliseum
Don't Panic Fest (also February 18)
$25 two-day pass, 5 p.m., South Broadway Business District
The Polish Ambassador
$24.75-$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Neal McCoy
$20, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Dwight Yoakam
$39.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
The Cool Kids
$5/$15, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Sammy Adams
$15/$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Bridget Everett
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Hip Abduction
$12/$14, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Templo
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Alesana
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Howie Day (also February 18)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Los Lobos (also February 18)
$50-$70, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Futurebirds (also February 18)
$16-$30, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Dale Bruning Trio
$18, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Waylon Jennings Birthday Special Jam
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
Upcoming Events
-
UNC Spring Concert Warm-Up
TicketsWed., Feb. 22, 9:00pm
-
Tridium
TicketsThu., Feb. 23, 8:00pm
-
Chancey Williams & the Younger Brothers
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 8:00pm
-
Eldren's Dark Side of the Moon, Bowie and Beatles Tribute
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 8:00pm
-
Activate 2017
TicketsSat., Feb. 25, 7:00pm
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Lotus
$34.50/$40, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Savoy
$28.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Dennis DeYoung and the Music of STYX
$45-$69.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
$18/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Cody Jinks
$20-$60, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Chris Daniels & the Kings and the Hazel Miller Band
$18, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Break Science
$17/$20, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Hippo Campus
$16, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theatre
Praang
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
L.A. Guns
$20, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Seasons After
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Ragbirds
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Born of Osiris
$210-$20, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Reverend Horton Heat
$19.50/$22.50, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
The Hip Abduction
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
You Blew It!
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Pkew Pkew Pkew
$12, 8 p.m., hi-dive
PARTYBABY and Potty Mouth
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Related Events
-
Fri., Feb. 17, 8:00pmHowie Day
The Soiled Dove Underground, Denver, CO
-
Fri., Feb. 17, 9:00pmLos Lobos
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, Denver, Colorado
-
Sat., Feb. 18, 8:00pmTickets Lotus
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
Related Locations
1215 20th St.
Denver, Colorado 80202
7401 E. 1st Ave.
Denver, CO 80230
1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Bandwagon Magazine Battle of the Bands - Round 1 : Night 4
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 7:00pm
-
Just Juice
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 8:00pm
-
Reverend Horton Heat
TicketsSat., Feb. 18, 8:30pm
-
Tim and Chitty of Medicine for the People
TicketsSun., Feb. 19, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!