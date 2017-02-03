The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, February 3-5

Datsik takes over the 1STBANK Center on Saturday. Miles Chrisinger

Freak-folk artist Devendra Banhart performs at the Boulder Theater tonight, while reggae-rock and ska bands Pepper and Less Than Jake co-headline at the Ogden Theatre. This weekend's lineup also includes Datsik at 1STBANK Center, Cherry Glazerr at the Larimer Lounge and Galactic at the Fillmore Auditorium. See the rest of our picks below.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Tracy Lawrence

$25, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Pepper and Less Than Jake

$36.50, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Pop Evil

$22.50-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Devendra Banhart

$25/$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Barclay Crenshaw

$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Wes Watkins

$12, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Space Jesus

$15, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Other Black

$12-$14, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

5th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Celebration

$10-$15, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Tony Furtado

$21-$23, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Cherry Glazerr

$12-$15, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Nuns of Brixton

$10-$13, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

The Matt Skellenger Group

$10-$15, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Datsik

$20-$75, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Galactic

$29.50/$35, 8:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Jake Shimabukuro & Boulder Philharmonic

$15-$67, 9 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder

The Revivalists

$25.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Redlands and Shatterproof

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Martin Sexton

$25-$35, 9 p.m, Boulder Theater, Boulder

City Hearts

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

SunSquabi

$15/$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

SafetySuit

$15-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Bob Marley B-Day Bash

$7-$10, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Lemuria

$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Toasters

$13-$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Grubstake

$!9/$21, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Shilo

$8-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Falling in Reverse

$28.50/$32, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Carnifex

$17-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ethan Griggs and Sonder Ensemble

$5-$8, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge