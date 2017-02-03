The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, February 3-5
|
Datsik takes over the 1STBANK Center on Saturday.
Miles Chrisinger
Freak-folk artist Devendra Banhart performs at the Boulder Theater tonight, while reggae-rock and ska bands Pepper and Less Than Jake co-headline at the Ogden Theatre. This weekend's lineup also includes Datsik at 1STBANK Center, Cherry Glazerr at the Larimer Lounge and Galactic at the Fillmore Auditorium. See the rest of our picks below.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3
Tracy Lawrence
$25, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Pepper and Less Than Jake
$36.50, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Pop Evil
$22.50-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Devendra Banhart
$25/$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Barclay Crenshaw
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Wes Watkins
$12, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Space Jesus
$15, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Other Black
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
5th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Celebration
$10-$15, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Tony Furtado
$21-$23, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Cherry Glazerr
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Nuns of Brixton
$10-$13, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
The Matt Skellenger Group
$10-$15, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4
Datsik
$20-$75, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Galactic
$29.50/$35, 8:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Jake Shimabukuro & Boulder Philharmonic
$15-$67, 9 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder
The Revivalists
$25.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Redlands and Shatterproof
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Martin Sexton
$25-$35, 9 p.m, Boulder Theater, Boulder
City Hearts
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
SunSquabi
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
SafetySuit
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Bob Marley B-Day Bash
$7-$10, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Lemuria
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Toasters
$13-$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Grubstake
$!9/$21, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Shilo
$8-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5
Falling in Reverse
$28.50/$32, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Carnifex
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ethan Griggs and Sonder Ensemble
$5-$8, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
