menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, February 3-5

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, January 27-29


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, February 3-5

Friday, February 3, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Datsik takes over the 1STBANK Center on Saturday.
Datsik takes over the 1STBANK Center on Saturday.
Miles Chrisinger
A A

Freak-folk artist Devendra Banhart performs at the Boulder Theater tonight, while reggae-rock and ska bands Pepper and Less Than Jake co-headline at the Ogden Theatre. This weekend's lineup also includes Datsik at 1STBANK Center, Cherry Glazerr at the Larimer Lounge and Galactic at the Fillmore Auditorium. See the rest of our picks below.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Tracy Lawrence
$25, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Pepper and Less Than Jake
$36.50, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Pop Evil
$22.50-$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Devendra Banhart
$25/$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Barclay Crenshaw
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Wes Watkins
$12, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Space Jesus
$15, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Other Black
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

5th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Celebration
$10-$15, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Related Stories

Tony Furtado
$21-$23, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Cherry Glazerr
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Nuns of Brixton
$10-$13, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

The Matt Skellenger Group
$10-$15, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Datsik
$20-$75, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Upcoming Events

Galactic
$29.50/$35, 8:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Jake Shimabukuro & Boulder Philharmonic
$15-$67, 9 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder

The Revivalists
$25.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Redlands and Shatterproof
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Martin Sexton
$25-$35, 9 p.m, Boulder Theater, Boulder

City Hearts
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

SunSquabi
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

SafetySuit
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Bob Marley B-Day Bash
$7-$10, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Lemuria
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Toasters
$13-$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Grubstake
$!9/$21, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Shilo
$8-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Falling in Reverse
$28.50/$32, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Carnifex
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ethan Griggs and Sonder Ensemble
$5-$8, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Related Events

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Boulder Theater
More Info
More Info

2032 14th St.
Boulder, CO 80302

303-786-7030

www.bouldertheater.com

miles
Fillmore Auditorium
More Info
More Info

1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218

303-837-0360

www.fillmoreauditorium.org

miles
Summit Music Hall
More Info
More Info

1902 Blake St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-487-0111

www.thesummitmusichall.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >