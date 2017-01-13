menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, January 13-15

Harmony Street Series in Five Points Fosters Community Through Music


The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, January 13-15

Friday, January 13, 2017 at 6:11 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Drive-By Truckers play two nights at the Ogden Theatre.
Drive-By Truckers play two nights at the Ogden Theatre.
Jon Solomon
Drive-By Truckers, who released the damn fine American Band last September, have played the Front Range many times over the past two decades, and they return to the Ogden Theatre for a two-night stand this weekend, while the jazz/electronica/hip-hop act BADBADNOTGOOD headlines the Gothic tonight and is at the Fox Theatre tomorrow. This weekend's lineup also includes Gregory Alan Isakov's second concert with the Colorado Symphony, Murder by Death's three-night stand at the Stanley Hotel, Cold Cave at Larimer Lounge and Infected Mushroom at the Ogden Theatre. See the rest of our picks below.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

Gregory Alan Isakov & the Colorado Symphony
$29-$89, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

Cody Johnson
$15, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Drive-By Truckers (also January 14)
$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Everyone Orchestra
$17/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

BADBADNOTGOOD
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Zach Heckendorf
$12.50/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Rally ’Round the Family
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

DJ Qbert
$10-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

The Coast Is Ours
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Mollie O'Brien and Rich Moore
$24/$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

eTown Live Radio Taping with Colin Hay and Doyle Bramhall II
$25, 7 p.m., eTown Hall, Boulder

Murder by Death (also January 14 and 15)
$50, 9 p.m., Stanley Hotel

The Lollygags
 $8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

Kane Brown
$10-$90, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Fruition
$20/$22.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater

PROF
$17/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Expendables
$25-$28.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

BADBADNOTGOOD
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Pandas & People
$13/$15, 8 p.m, Bluebird Theater

Heavy Homeless Benefit Show
$15, 7 p.m., hi-dive

The Good Lovelies
$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Cold Cave
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

Infected Mushroom
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Squirrel Nut Zippers
$27/$30, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Ft. Collins

PXLMAN
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

