The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, January 13-15
|
Drive-By Truckers play two nights at the Ogden Theatre.
Jon Solomon
Drive-By Truckers, who released the damn fine American Band last September, have played the Front Range many times over the past two decades, and they return to the Ogden Theatre for a two-night stand this weekend, while the jazz/electronica/hip-hop act BADBADNOTGOOD headlines the Gothic tonight and is at the Fox Theatre tomorrow. This weekend's lineup also includes Gregory Alan Isakov's second concert with the Colorado Symphony, Murder by Death's three-night stand at the Stanley Hotel, Cold Cave at Larimer Lounge and Infected Mushroom at the Ogden Theatre. See the rest of our picks below.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 13
Gregory Alan Isakov & the Colorado Symphony
$29-$89, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
Cody Johnson
$15, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Drive-By Truckers (also January 14)
$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Everyone Orchestra
$17/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
BADBADNOTGOOD
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Zach Heckendorf
$12.50/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Rally ’Round the Family
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
DJ Qbert
$10-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
The Coast Is Ours
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Mollie O'Brien and Rich Moore
$24/$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
eTown Live Radio Taping with Colin Hay and Doyle Bramhall II
$25, 7 p.m., eTown Hall, Boulder
Murder by Death (also January 14 and 15)
$50, 9 p.m., Stanley Hotel
The Lollygags
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SATURDAY, JANUARY 14
Kane Brown
$10-$90, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Fruition
$20/$22.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater
PROF
$17/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Expendables
$25-$28.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
BADBADNOTGOOD
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Pandas & People
$13/$15, 8 p.m, Bluebird Theater
Heavy Homeless Benefit Show
$15, 7 p.m., hi-dive
The Good Lovelies
$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Cold Cave
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, JANUARY 15
Infected Mushroom
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Squirrel Nut Zippers
$27/$30, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Ft. Collins
PXLMAN
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
