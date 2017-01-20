The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, January 20-22
|
Mogwai performs at the Boulder Theater on Sunday.
Steve Gullick
New Jersey-based newgrass outfit Railroad Earth takes over the Ogden Theatre for three nights this weekend, while Scottish post-rock band Mogwai performs music from its forthcoming album Atomic, which features reworked versions of songs the band recorded for the soundtrack to Atomic: Living In Dread and Promise, at the Boulder Theatre. This weekend's lineup also includes Machine Gun Kelly at the KS 107.5 Snow Show at the Fillmore, Fred Frith and Janet Feder at Might Fine Productions and Huey Mack at the Marquis Theater. See the rest of our picks below.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 20
Josh Abbott Band (also January 21)
$18, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Railroad Earth (also January 21 and 22)
$39.95-$45, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The People's Inaugural Ball
$12-$50, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Shakedown Street
$10-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Who's Bad (also January 21)
$15-$50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Floozies
$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Code Orange
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Gerald Albright (also January 21)
$25-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Punk Against Trump (Inauguration Day Party)
$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
The Dustbowl Revival
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21
KS 107.5 Snow Show (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
$20, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Speakeasy Soiree
$20, 8:30 p.m., City Hall
JAZZ IS PHSH
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Samples
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Terravita
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Huey Mack
$13/$15, 7 p.m, Marquis Theater
The Good, the Bad & the Dazzle: Dave Devine plays Ennio Morricone's Spaghetti Western Soundtracks (also January 21)
$15-$20, 7 & 9 p.m., hi-dive
Fred Frith and Janet Feder
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Mighty Fine Productions
SUNDAY, JANUARY 22
Mogwai
$25/$27.50, 9 p.m., Boulder Theatre, Boulder
The Heartstring Hunters
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Sacrilegious Punk Party
$10, 8 p.m., Voodoo Comedy Playhouse
