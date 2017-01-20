menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, January 20-22

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Mogwai performs at the Boulder Theater on Sunday.
Mogwai performs at the Boulder Theater on Sunday.
Steve Gullick
New Jersey-based newgrass outfit Railroad Earth takes over the Ogden Theatre for three nights this weekend, while Scottish post-rock band Mogwai performs music from its forthcoming album Atomic, which features reworked versions of songs the band recorded for the soundtrack to Atomic: Living In Dread and Promise, at the Boulder Theatre. This weekend's lineup also includes Machine Gun Kelly at the KS 107.5 Snow Show at the Fillmore,  Fred Frith and Janet Feder at Might Fine Productions and Huey Mack at the Marquis Theater. See the rest of our picks below.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

Josh Abbott Band (also January 21)
$18, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Railroad Earth (also January 21 and 22)
$39.95-$45, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The People's Inaugural Ball
$12-$50, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Shakedown Street
$10-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Who's Bad (also January 21)
$15-$50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Floozies
$25, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Code Orange
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Gerald Albright (also January 21)
$25-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Punk Against Trump (Inauguration Day Party)
$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

The Dustbowl Revival
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

KS 107.5 Snow Show (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
$20, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Speakeasy Soiree
$20, 8:30 p.m., City Hall

JAZZ IS PHSH
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Samples
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Terravita
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Huey Mack
$13/$15, 7 p.m, Marquis Theater

The Good, the Bad & the Dazzle: Dave Devine plays Ennio Morricone's Spaghetti Western Soundtracks (also January 21)
$15-$20, 7 & 9 p.m., hi-dive

Fred Frith and Janet Feder
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Mighty Fine Productions

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

Mogwai
$25/$27.50, 9 p.m., Boulder Theatre, Boulder

The Heartstring Hunters
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Sacrilegious Punk Party
$10, 8 p.m., Voodoo Comedy Playhouse

Related Locations

Ogden Theatre
935 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218

303-832-1874

www.ogdentheatre.com

Fillmore Auditorium
1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218

303-837-0360

www.fillmoreauditorium.org

Boulder Theater
2032 14th St.
Boulder, CO 80302

303-786-7030

www.bouldertheater.com

