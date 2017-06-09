The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
Dead & Company return to the University of Colorado's Folsom Field in Boulder.
Brandon Marshall
Dead & Company, which features the Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, returns to CU-Boulder's Folsom Field this weekend for a two-night stand. John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge are also part of the group. New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men take over the Pepsi Center on Saturday, while Hudson, the jazz act comprising Jack DeJohnette, John Scofield, John Medeski and Larry Grenadier, is at Chautauqua Auditorium on Sunday. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
Dead & Company (also June 10)
$49.95-$119.50, 6:30 p.m., Folsom Field, CU-Boulder
BoomBox and Nahko & Medicine for the People
$39.95, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
CHON
$17-$21, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall and Marquis Theater
Circles Around the Sun
$20/$25, 11 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
OK-Go
$27.95, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
White Denim
$20/$22, 11:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Lewis Del Mar
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Randy Hansen Band
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Electric Six (also June 10)
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Chris Potter Quartet (also June 10)
$30-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
New Kids on the Block
$29.95-$199.95, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Big Head Todd & the Monsters
$49.50-$69.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Upcoming Events
-
Drums Along the Rockies
TicketsSat., Jul. 15, 6:30pm
-
Trace Adkins
TicketsSun., Jul. 16, 7:00pm
-
Demun Jones
TicketsThu., Jul. 20, 8:00pm
-
Global Dance Festival - Friday Pass
TicketsFri., Jul. 21, 3:00pm
-
Rooney
TicketsFri., Jul. 21, 7:00pm
BrewGrass
$8-$10, 1 p.m., Old South Pearl Street
BoomBox
$25/$27.50, 11 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Colors R&B Only
$22.49-$60, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Dopapod
$20/$25, 11 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Vadar
$16/$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
Marshmello
$39.95-$100, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Loverboy and Survivor
$27-$37, 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens
Hudson: DeJohnette, Grenadier, Medeski, Scofield
$40-$58, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium
Langhorne Slim & the Law
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Acoustic Alchemy
$30-$40, 4 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Related Events
-
Fri., Jun. 9, 6:30pmDead & Company
Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
-
Sat., Jun. 10, 7:30pmTickets New Kids on the Block
Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
-
Sun., Jun. 11, 7:30pm
Related Locations
CU-Boulder campus
Boulder, CO 80309
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
900 Baseline Rd.
Boulder, CO 80302
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
September Mourning
TicketsWed., Jul. 12, 8:00pm
-
Jared & the Mill
TicketsThu., Jul. 13, 7:30pm
-
Back to the '80s Party
TicketsFri., Jul. 14, 8:00pm
-
King Crimson
TicketsSat., Jun. 24, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!