The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Jazz Supergroup Hudson Releases Debut Album


Friday, June 9, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Dead & Company return to the University of Colorado's Folsom Field in Boulder.EXPAND
Dead & Company return to the University of Colorado's Folsom Field in Boulder.
Brandon Marshall
Dead & Company, which features the Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, returns to CU-Boulder's Folsom Field this weekend for a two-night stand. John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge are also part of the group. New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men take over the Pepsi Center on Saturday, while Hudson, the jazz act comprising Jack DeJohnette, John Scofield, John Medeski and Larry Grenadier, is at Chautauqua Auditorium on Sunday. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Dead & Company (also June 10)
$49.95-$119.50, 6:30 p.m., Folsom Field, CU-Boulder

BoomBox and Nahko & Medicine for the People
$39.95, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

CHON
$17-$21, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall and Marquis Theater

Circles Around the Sun
$20/$25, 11 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

OK-Go
$27.95, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

White Denim
$20/$22, 11:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Lewis Del Mar
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Randy Hansen Band
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Electric Six (also June 10)
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Chris Potter Quartet (also June 10)
$30-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

New Kids on the Block
$29.95-$199.95, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Big Head Todd & the Monsters
$49.50-$69.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

BrewGrass
$8-$10, 1 p.m., Old South Pearl Street

BoomBox
$25/$27.50, 11 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Colors R&B Only
$22.49-$60, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Dopapod
$20/$25, 11 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Vadar
$16/$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Marshmello
$39.95-$100, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Loverboy and Survivor
$27-$37, 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Hudson: DeJohnette, Grenadier, Medeski, Scofield
$40-$58, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium

Langhorne Slim & the Law
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Acoustic Alchemy
$30-$40, 4 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

