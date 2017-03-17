menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, March 17-19

Riot Fest Cancels Denver Festival After Leader Sean McKeough's Death


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, March 17-19

Friday, March 17, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Panic! at the Disco
Panic! at the Disco
Miles Chrisinger
A A

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, an immersive music and audiovisual event showcasing composer Ramin Djawadi, comes to the Pepsi Center on Sunday, while Canadian dubstep producer and DJ Excision takes over the 1STBANK Center for two nights. This weekend's picks also include Panic! at the Disco at the Pepsi Center, Bebe Rexha at Larimer Lounge, Todd Snider at the Oriental Theater and the Band Perry at the Gothic Theatre. Also, here's our rundown of St. Patrick's Day shows.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Panic! at the Disco
$29.50-$59.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Excision (also March 18)
$20-$75, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center

TAUK
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Menzingers
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Kegs & Cabbage Part Deux
Free, 6 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The Werks (also March 18)
$15-$40, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Rakim and Teri Legato
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Head for the Hills
$20/$23, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Motet
$56, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

False Report (album release)
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Elders
$18.75-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Related Stories

Slim Cessna's Auto Club
$15, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive

Bebe Rexha
$18-$143, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Bastard Suns
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Lee Brice and Justin Moore
$24.75-$59.75, 7 p.m., Budweiser Events Center, Loveland

Skillet
$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Upcoming Events

Bollywood Dance Party 2017 / Holi Bash
$15, 8 p.m., City Hall

Shiba San
$22.50-$40.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Louis the Child
$18/$20, 6 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The Band Perry
$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Todd Snider
$28/$30, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Magic Beans
$10-$13, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Klingande
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Gogol Bordello
$60/$90, 9 p.m., Belly Up Aspen

Old 97's
$30, 8 p.m., Moxi Theater, Greeley

Jon Wayne & the Pain
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Halo-Halo
$15, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Davy Knowles
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience
$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Matisyahu
$25-$27.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Nipsey Hussle
$40-$75, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Patti LaBelle
$90, 7:30 p.m., Vilar Performing Arts Center

Carlos Nunez
$26-$32, 3:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Joseph Lamar (album release)
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Great Denver Ladies of Song
$18, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Related Events

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Pepsi Center
More Info
More Info

1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

miles
1STBANK Center
More Info
More Info

11450 Broomfield Lane
Broomfield, CO 80020

303-410-0700

www.1stbankcenter.com

miles
The Oriental Theater
More Info
More Info

4335 W. 44th Ave.
Denver, CO 80212

720-420-0030

www.theorientaltheater.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >