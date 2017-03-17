The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, March 17-19
|
Panic! at the Disco
Miles Chrisinger
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, an immersive music and audiovisual event showcasing composer Ramin Djawadi, comes to the Pepsi Center on Sunday, while Canadian dubstep producer and DJ Excision takes over the 1STBANK Center for two nights. This weekend's picks also include Panic! at the Disco at the Pepsi Center, Bebe Rexha at Larimer Lounge, Todd Snider at the Oriental Theater and the Band Perry at the Gothic Theatre. Also, here's our rundown of St. Patrick's Day shows.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
Panic! at the Disco
$29.50-$59.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Excision (also March 18)
$20-$75, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center
TAUK
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Menzingers
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Kegs & Cabbage Part Deux
Free, 6 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
The Werks (also March 18)
$15-$40, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Rakim and Teri Legato
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Head for the Hills
$20/$23, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Motet
$56, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
False Report (album release)
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Elders
$18.75-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Slim Cessna's Auto Club
$15, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive
Bebe Rexha
$18-$143, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Bastard Suns
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
Lee Brice and Justin Moore
$24.75-$59.75, 7 p.m., Budweiser Events Center, Loveland
Skillet
$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Bollywood Dance Party 2017 / Holi Bash
$15, 8 p.m., City Hall
Shiba San
$22.50-$40.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Louis the Child
$18/$20, 6 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
The Band Perry
$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Todd Snider
$28/$30, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Magic Beans
$10-$13, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Klingande
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Gogol Bordello
$60/$90, 9 p.m., Belly Up Aspen
Old 97's
$30, 8 p.m., Moxi Theater, Greeley
Jon Wayne & the Pain
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Halo-Halo
$15, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Davy Knowles
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience
$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Matisyahu
$25-$27.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Nipsey Hussle
$40-$75, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Patti LaBelle
$90, 7:30 p.m., Vilar Performing Arts Center
Carlos Nunez
$26-$32, 3:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Joseph Lamar (album release)
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Great Denver Ladies of Song
$18, 6 p.m., Dazzle
