The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, March 3-5

Vince Staples headlines the Gothic Theatre on Friday and Saturday. Miles Chrisinger

Rapper Vince Staples brings his Life Aquatic Tour to the Gothic Theatre for a pair of nights this weekend while Tennis, who recently released Yours Conditionally on its new label, is at the Bluebird on Saturday night. This weekend's lineup also includes the String Cheese incident at the Fox Theatre , Voodoo Glow Skulls at the Marquis Theater and David Lindley at Swallow Hill. See the rest of our picks below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

Thompson Square

$25, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Dark Star Orchestra (also March 4)

$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Cadillac Three

$18-$20, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Immortal Technique

$22/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Vince Staples (also March 4)

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Mike Zito and the Wheel

$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

The String Cheese Incident (also March 4)

$99.50, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Mipso and Gipsy Moon

$16/$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Subdudes

$33-$55, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center

Cycles and the Jauntee

$10-$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

888

$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Davina & the Vagabonds

$23, 9 p.m., Swallow Hill

The Hood Internet

$20-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Vallis Alps

$12-$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

One Flew West

$10-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Miguel Zenon Quartet

$27, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Skream

$20, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl

Danu

$20 and up, 7:30 p.m., Macky Auditorium Boulder

Trollphace

$30-$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Tennis

$18-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Chris Daniels & the Kings

$10, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

The Lollygags

$5, 9 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern

Voodoo Glow Skulls

$14-$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Gibson Brothers

$25/$27, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels

$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive

Adia Victoria

$10-$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Dead Meadow

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

Alina Baraz

$19.50/$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

David Lindley

$23/$25, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill

The Octopus Project

$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Electric Lovegods

$5-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Unforgettable: the Songs of Nat King Cole

$20, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

Country Lips

$10, 8 p.m., the Overland