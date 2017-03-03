The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, March 3-5
|
Vince Staples headlines the Gothic Theatre on Friday and Saturday.
Miles Chrisinger
Rapper Vince Staples brings his Life Aquatic Tour to the Gothic Theatre for a pair of nights this weekend while Tennis, who recently released Yours Conditionally on its new label, is at the Bluebird on Saturday night. This weekend's lineup also includes the String Cheese incident at the Fox Theatre , Voodoo Glow Skulls at the Marquis Theater and David Lindley at Swallow Hill. See the rest of our picks below.
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
Thompson Square
$25, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Dark Star Orchestra (also March 4)
$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Cadillac Three
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Immortal Technique
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Vince Staples (also March 4)
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Mike Zito and the Wheel
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
The String Cheese Incident (also March 4)
$99.50, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Mipso and Gipsy Moon
$16/$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Subdudes
$33-$55, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center
Cycles and the Jauntee
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
888
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Davina & the Vagabonds
$23, 9 p.m., Swallow Hill
The Hood Internet
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Vallis Alps
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
One Flew West
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Miguel Zenon Quartet
$27, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Skream
$20, 9 p.m., Club Vinyl
Danu
$20 and up, 7:30 p.m., Macky Auditorium Boulder
Trollphace
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Tennis
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Chris Daniels & the Kings
$10, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
The Lollygags
$5, 9 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern
Voodoo Glow Skulls
$14-$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Gibson Brothers
$25/$27, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels
$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive
Adia Victoria
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Dead Meadow
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
Alina Baraz
$19.50/$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
David Lindley
$23/$25, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill
The Octopus Project
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Electric Lovegods
$5-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Unforgettable: the Songs of Nat King Cole
$20, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Country Lips
$10, 8 p.m., the Overland
