The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Friday, May 19, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Project Pabst is Saturday, May 20 in RiNo.EXPAND
Project Pabst is Saturday, May 20 in RiNo.
Scott Lentz
A A

Project Pabst returns to the RiNo Neighborhood on Saturday, May 20 with a weighty lineup that includes Ice Cube, Phantogram, Danny Brown, Kurt Vile & the Violators, STRFK, while the Five Points Jazz Festival and the Global Dub Festival (featuring Flux Pavilion, Illenium and more) is at Red Rocks on Saturday as well. This week's lineup also includes Andy Palmer's album release at the Walnut Room, Mono at the Marquis Theater, Esme Patterson at hi-dive, and Ninth + Lincoln plays the final show at Dazzle's 930 Lincoln location before it moves downtown. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Miss Fortune
$11-$14, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Hotel Garuda
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Mono
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Druids
$5, 9 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern

Country Lips
$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive

Andy Palmer (CD release)
$10-$15, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room

Flynt Flossy and Turquoise Jeep
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Joe Locke Trio
$25-$28, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Global Dub Festival
$39.95/$75, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Project Pabst: Ice Cube and Phantogram
$40-$65, 1 p.m., RiNo District

Five Points Jazz Festival
Free, 11 a.m., Five Points

Everclear
$33.50-$225, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

MxPx
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Alaska Thunderfuck
$32-$65, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Danny Barnes and Nick Forster
$22/$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Funky Meters
$30-$75, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Degurutieni
$6, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Elephant Revival
$40-$45, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Bringing Back the Arts
Free, 5:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Arkona
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Esmé Patterson
$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Ninth + Lincoln Orchestra
$20, 6 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

The Walnut Room
More Info
More Info

3131 Walnut St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-295-1868

www.thewalnutroom.com

miles
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
More Info
More Info

18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

miles
Marquis Theater
More Info
More Info

2009 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-487-0111

www.themarquistheatre.com

