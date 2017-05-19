The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
Project Pabst is Saturday, May 20 in RiNo.
Scott Lentz
Project Pabst returns to the RiNo Neighborhood on Saturday, May 20 with a weighty lineup that includes Ice Cube, Phantogram, Danny Brown, Kurt Vile & the Violators, STRFK, while the Five Points Jazz Festival and the Global Dub Festival (featuring Flux Pavilion, Illenium and more) is at Red Rocks on Saturday as well. This week's lineup also includes Andy Palmer's album release at the Walnut Room, Mono at the Marquis Theater, Esme Patterson at hi-dive, and Ninth + Lincoln plays the final show at Dazzle's 930 Lincoln location before it moves downtown. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
Miss Fortune
$11-$14, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Hotel Garuda
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Mono
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Druids
$5, 9 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern
Country Lips
$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive
Andy Palmer (CD release)
$10-$15, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room
Flynt Flossy and Turquoise Jeep
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Joe Locke Trio
$25-$28, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, MAY 20
Global Dub Festival
$39.95/$75, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Project Pabst: Ice Cube and Phantogram
$40-$65, 1 p.m., RiNo District
Five Points Jazz Festival
Free, 11 a.m., Five Points
Upcoming Events
-
Seasons After, Bridge To Grace, Gears
TicketsSat., Jun. 24, 7:00pm
-
Corey Feldman & the Angels ~ Live In Concert ~ At Moxi Theater
TicketsSun., Jun. 25, 8:00pm
-
B.o.B
TicketsWed., Jun. 28, 8:00pm
-
The Anchor & Scarlet Canary Shut Up & Mosh Tour W/ Infinite Conscious
TicketsSat., Jul. 1, 8:00pm
-
Broncos Block Party
TicketsSun., Jul. 2, 6:00pm
Everclear
$33.50-$225, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
MxPx
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Alaska Thunderfuck
$32-$65, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Danny Barnes and Nick Forster
$22/$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Funky Meters
$30-$75, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Degurutieni
$6, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair
SUNDAY, MAY 21
Elephant Revival
$40-$45, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Bringing Back the Arts
Free, 5:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Arkona
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Esmé Patterson
$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Ninth + Lincoln Orchestra
$20, 6 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Related Events
-
Sat., May. 20, 1:00pmTickets Project Pabst: Ice Cube / Phantogram
RiNo District, Denver, CO
-
Sat., May. 20, 5:00pmTickets Global Dub Festival
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
-
Sat., May. 20, 10:00amTickets 15th Annual Five Points Jazz Festival
Five Points, Denver, CO
Related Locations
3131 Walnut St.
Denver, CO 80205
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465
2009 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Redlands
TicketsSun., Jun. 18, 7:00pm
-
Twisted Insane
TicketsThu., Jun. 22, 8:00pm
-
7th Annual Corey Rose Wishes and Heroes Benefit Concert
TicketsSat., Jun. 24, 7:00pm
-
Goo Goo Dolls
TicketsTue., Jul. 18, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!