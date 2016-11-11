The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, November 11-13, 2016
|
SPELLS
Bernard Wooten
Ben Folds teams up with the Colorado Symphony again for two nights at Boettcher Concert Hall this weekend, while YouTube sensation Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox headlines 1STBANK Center tomorrow night. Also this weekend, SPELLS celebrates the release of its first full-length album at 3 Kings, Colfax Speed Queen debuts its sophomore album at Lost Lake Lounge, Lane 8 is at the Bluebird Theater, and rapper YG is at the Ogden Theatre. See the full list of our picks below.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11
Ben Folds & the Colorado Symphony (also November 12)
$29 and up, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
Manhattan Transfer and Take 6
$20 and up, 7:30 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder
The Midnight Club
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Choking Victim
$21, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Gabrielle Louise
$15, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Joshua Radin
$25, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Space Jesus
$12.50-$22.50, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Una Noche de Flamenco!
$25/$30, 7:30 p.m., Su Teatro
Kim Richey
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Puddles Pity Party
$32.50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Bodies We've Buried
$8-$17, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Colfax Speed Queen
$10/$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
$39.50-$105, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Bag Raiders
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Club Vinyl
Montgomery Gentry
$30, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Hairball
$34, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Upcoming Events
-
Baeza
TicketsThu., Nov. 17, 7:30pm
-
Phil Vassar
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 8:00pm
-
Russell Scott (album release)
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 8:00pm
-
Bandwagon Records Showcase
TicketsSat., Nov. 19, 7:30pm
-
Layzie Bone
TicketsWed., Nov. 23, 7:00pm
The Motet
$32.-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Kiiara
$16-$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Back Tiger Sex Machine
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Steven Wilson
$36.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Gryffin
$18/$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Lane 8
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Rock It Forward
$40, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven (also November 13)
$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
SPELLS
$7, 9 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern
Deana Carter
$20-$50 7 p.m., Reserve Casino, Black Hawk
Assuming We Survive
$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
T Sisters
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Invisible Bird
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Harry Tuft & Friends
$20-$35, 8 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13
YG
$35/$60, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Rumpke Mountain Boys and Shakedown Street
$12.50/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Rusted Root
$44-$54, 7:30 p.m., PACE Center, Parker
Men of Gospel Dinner and Concert Part II
$40-$45, 5 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Cheap Perfume
$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Joshua Breakstone
$15-$18, 6 p.m., Dazzle
CRL CRRLL
$5/$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Events
-
Sat., Nov. 12, 8:00pmTickets Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
1STBANK Center, Broomfield, CO
-
Fri., Nov. 11, 7:30pmBen Folds & Colorado Symphony
Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver, CO
-
Sat., Nov. 12, 9:00pmSPELLS
3 Kings Tavern, Denver, CO
Related Locations
11450 Broomfield Lane
Broomfield, CO 80020
14th St & Curtis St.
Denver, CO 80202
935 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Breaking the Law (Judas Priest tribute)
TicketsFri., Nov. 11, 8:00pm
-
Southern Avenue Band
TicketsSat., Nov. 12, 7:00pm
-
Montgomery Gentry
TicketsSat., Nov. 12, 8:00pm
-
The Winchester Local & Lindby
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!