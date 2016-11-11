menu

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, November 11-13, 2016

Friday, November 11, 2016 at 6:23 a.m.
By Westword Staff
SPELLSEXPAND
SPELLS
Bernard Wooten
A A

Ben Folds teams up with the Colorado Symphony again for two nights at Boettcher Concert Hall this weekend, while YouTube sensation Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox headlines 1STBANK Center tomorrow night. Also this weekend, SPELLS celebrates the release of its first full-length album at 3 Kings, Colfax Speed Queen debuts its sophomore album at Lost Lake Lounge, Lane 8 is at the Bluebird Theater, and rapper YG is at the Ogden Theatre. See the full list of our picks below.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Ben Folds & the Colorado Symphony (also November 12)
$29 and up, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

Manhattan Transfer and Take 6
$20 and up, 7:30 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder

The Midnight Club
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Choking Victim
$21, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Gabrielle Louise
$15, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Joshua Radin
$25, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Space Jesus
$12.50-$22.50, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Una Noche de Flamenco!
$25/$30, 7:30 p.m., Su Teatro

Kim Richey
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Puddles Pity Party
$32.50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Bodies We've Buried
$8-$17, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Colfax Speed Queen
$10/$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
$39.50-$105, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Bag Raiders
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Club Vinyl

Montgomery Gentry
$30, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Hairball
$34, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Motet
$32.-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Kiiara
$16-$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Back Tiger Sex Machine
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Steven Wilson
$36.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Gryffin
$18/$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Lane 8
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Rock It Forward
$40, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven (also November 13)
$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

SPELLS
$7, 9 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern

Deana Carter
$20-$50 7 p.m., Reserve Casino, Black Hawk

Assuming We Survive
$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

T Sisters
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Invisible Bird
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Harry Tuft & Friends
$20-$35, 8 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13

YG
$35/$60, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Rumpke Mountain Boys and Shakedown Street
$12.50/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Rusted Root
$44-$54, 7:30 p.m., PACE Center, Parker

Men of Gospel Dinner and Concert Part II
$40-$45, 5 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Cheap Perfume
$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Joshua Breakstone
$15-$18, 6 p.m., Dazzle

CRL CRRLL
$5/$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

miles
1STBANK Center
More Info
More Info

11450 Broomfield Lane
Broomfield, CO 80020

303-410-0700

www.1stbankcenter.com

miles
Boettcher Concert Hall
More Info
More Info

14th St & Curtis St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-623-7876

www.coloradosymphony.org

miles
Ogden Theatre
More Info
More Info

935 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218

303-832-1874

www.ogdentheatre.com

