The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, November 18-20, 2016
|
Julian Ochoa
Charleston, South Carolina's Shovels & Rope is at the Ogden Theatre for two nights this weekend, while Rufus du Sol and Faceman also have two-night stands. The weekend's lineup also includes Life Aquatic's Tribute to David Bowie featuring Seu Jorge at the Gothic, Darlingside at L2 Church, Glen Phillips at Swallow Hill, the Posies at the Oriental Theater, and Andy McKee at the Soiled Dove Underground. See the full list of our picks below.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18
Phil Vassar
$20, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Shovels & Rope
$27.50-$50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
DJ Logic
$15, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
12th Annual Last Waltz - Revisited
$17.50/$20, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
VibeSquaD
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Life Aquatic's Tribute to David Bowie: Seu Jorge
$35-$40, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Darlingside
$19/$21, 8 p.m., L2 Church
Faceman's 100 Year Storm (also November 19)
$15-$25, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Cabinet and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Skinny Lister
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Barb Wire Dolls
$10-$80, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Leo Kottke (also November 20)
$25-$36, 7:30 p.m., Rialto Theater, Loveland
Bobby Caldwell
$30-$40, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
PUP
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Pat Bianchi Special Edition Trio
$15-$25, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Holophrase
$7, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
$43-$73, 3 p.m., Pepsi Center
A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile
$45-$75, 4 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Two Tongues
$18-$22, 7:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Trace Bundy
$24.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Denzel Curry
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Rufus Du Sol (also November 20)
$20/$40, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Cabinet and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
$14.99/$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Polytoxic (final show)
$5/$10, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Kevin Devine & the Goddamn Band
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Glen Phillips
$24/$26, 9 p.m., Swallow Hill
CIA
$15-$30, 10 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Empress
$8-$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room
The Jezabels
$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Chimney Choir
$15, 8 p.m., Mercury Cafe
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20
The Pearl Street Music & Arts Festival: Blind Pilot, Langhorne Slim, Quiet Life and Sun Jr. $25/$29, 9 p.m., $29, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
The Posies
$20/$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
$20/$22.50, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Third Annual Mile Hi Gram Jam
$10, 7 p.m., hi-dive
Andy McKee (also November 21)
$25, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Adam Torres
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Bob Dylan "Interpretations"
$20/$22, 5 p.m., Dazzle
Avourneen
$15, 7 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret
The Dead Ships
$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
