The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, November 18-20, 2016

Julian Ochoa

Charleston, South Carolina's Shovels & Rope is at the Ogden Theatre for two nights this weekend, while Rufus du Sol and Faceman also have two-night stands. The weekend's lineup also includes Life Aquatic's Tribute to David Bowie featuring Seu Jorge at the Gothic, Darlingside at L2 Church, Glen Phillips at Swallow Hill, the Posies at the Oriental Theater, and Andy McKee at the Soiled Dove Underground. See the full list of our picks below.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Phil Vassar

$20, 8 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Shovels & Rope

$27.50-$50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

DJ Logic

$15, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

12th Annual Last Waltz - Revisited

$17.50/$20, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

VibeSquaD

$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Life Aquatic's Tribute to David Bowie: Seu Jorge

$35-$40, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Darlingside

$19/$21, 8 p.m., L2 Church

Faceman's 100 Year Storm (also November 19)

$15-$25, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Cabinet and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Skinny Lister

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Barb Wire Dolls

$10-$80, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Leo Kottke (also November 20)

$25-$36, 7:30 p.m., Rialto Theater, Loveland

Related Stories Darlingside Got a Big Boost From Folk Alliance International

Bobby Caldwell

$30-$40, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

PUP

$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Pat Bianchi Special Edition Trio

$15-$25, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

Holophrase

$7, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

$43-$73, 3 p.m., Pepsi Center

A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile

$45-$75, 4 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Two Tongues

$18-$22, 7:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Trace Bundy

$24.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Denzel Curry

$15/$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Rufus Du Sol (also November 20)

$20/$40, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Cabinet and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

$14.99/$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Polytoxic (final show)

$5/$10, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Kevin Devine & the Goddamn Band

$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Glen Phillips

$24/$26, 9 p.m., Swallow Hill

CIA

$15-$30, 10 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Empress

$8-$10, 7 p.m., Moon Room

The Jezabels

$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Chimney Choir

$15, 8 p.m., Mercury Cafe

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

The Pearl Street Music & Arts Festival: Blind Pilot, Langhorne Slim, Quiet Life and Sun Jr. $25/$29, 9 p.m., $29, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The Posies

$20/$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

$20/$22.50, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Third Annual Mile Hi Gram Jam

$10, 7 p.m., hi-dive

Andy McKee (also November 21)

$25, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Adam Torres

$12/$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Bob Dylan "Interpretations"

$20/$22, 5 p.m., Dazzle

Avourneen

$15, 7 p.m., Clocktower Cabaret

The Dead Ships

$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge