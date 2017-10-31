Fifteen Photos From Denver's Best Concerts of October 2017

October 2017 proved to be an excellent month for music fans in the Mile High City.

As cold weather began to hit Colorado this October, concert-goers bundled up or retreated indoors to party to an array of incredible bands, from the Kings of Leon to Queens of the Stone Age. This month we saw the opening of Temple nightclub, HIM's last concert in Denver, the long-awaited return of Rabbit in the Moon, and Janet Jackson, to boot. Here are some of our favorite photos of concerts in October.