 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 2017 proved to be an excellent month for music fans in the Mile High City.EXPAND
October 2017 proved to be an excellent month for music fans in the Mile High City.
Aaron Thackeray

Fifteen Photos From Denver's Best Concerts of October 2017

Westword Staff | October 31, 2017 | 8:15am
AA

As cold weather began to hit Colorado this October, concert-goers bundled up or retreated indoors to party to an array of incredible bands, from the Kings of Leon to Queens of the Stone Age. This month we saw the opening of Temple nightclub, HIM's last concert in Denver, the long-awaited return of Rabbit in the Moon, and Janet Jackson, to boot. Here are some of our favorite photos of concerts in October.

Fifteen Photos From Denver's Best Concerts of October 2017EXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Related Stories

Red Hot Chili Peppers Heat Up Denver on Flea's Birthday

Queens of the Stone AgeEXPAND
Queens of the Stone Age
Aaron Thackeray

Queens of the Stone Age Ruled Red Rocks

Rabbit in the Moon, at EXDO Event Center, on October 7, 2017.
Rabbit in the Moon, at EXDO Event Center, on October 7, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

Rabbit in the Moon Gets the Party Hopping in Denver

Kings of Leon
Kings of Leon
Miles Chrisinger

Kings of Leon Fans Froze Their Butts Off at Red Rocks

Imagine DragonsEXPAND
Imagine Dragons
Leland Schmidt

Imagine Dragons Scorched Denver

Outside the Janet Jackson concert.
Outside the Janet Jackson concert.
Brandon Marshall

FINALLY: Janet Jackson Brings State of the World Tour to Denver

deadman5
deadman5
Miles Chrisinger

Deadmau5 Brought Red Rocks to Life

Fans of the Pixies.EXPAND
Fans of the Pixies.
Aaron Thackeray

The Pixies Brought the 1980s Back to the Fillmore

Outside the Kesha concert.
Outside the Kesha concert.
Brandon Marshall

Kesha Didn't Let the Bastards Get Her Down

Outside Arcade Fire.
Outside Arcade Fire.
Brandon Marshall

Arcade Fire Burns Bright at Denver's Pepsi Center

Fifteen Photos From Denver's Best Concerts of October 2017EXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Meditate on This: Temple Denver Is Vying to Be the City's Hottest Nightclub

HelloweenEXPAND
Helloween
Aaron Thackeray

Thrills and Chills at Helloween 2017 at Bar Standard

Supernatural Festival
Supernatural Festival
Miles Chrisinger

Supernatural Festival Creates a Paranormal Playground

A fan of HIM.EXPAND
A fan of HIM.
Aaron Thackeray

HIM Plays Its Last Denver Concert, at Summit Music Hall

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >