Fifteen Photos From Denver's Best Concerts of October 2017

As cold weather began to hit Colorado this October, concert-goers bundled up or retreated indoors to party to an array of incredible bands, from the Kings of Leon to Queens of the Stone Age. This month we saw the opening of Temple nightclub, HIM's last concert in Denver, the long-awaited return of Rabbit in the Moon, and Janet Jackson, to boot. Here are some of our favorite photos of concerts in October.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Heat Up Denver on Flea's Birthday
Queens of the Stone Age Ruled Red Rocks
Rabbit in the Moon Gets the Party Hopping in Denver
Kings of Leon Fans Froze Their Butts Off at Red Rocks
Imagine Dragons Scorched Denver
FINALLY: Janet Jackson Brings State of the World Tour to Denver
Deadmau5 Brought Red Rocks to Life
The Pixies Brought the 1980s Back to the Fillmore
Kesha Didn't Let the Bastards Get Her Down
Arcade Fire Burns Bright at Denver's Pepsi Center
Meditate on This: Temple Denver Is Vying to Be the City's Hottest Nightclub
Thrills and Chills at Helloween 2017 at Bar Standard
Supernatural Festival Creates a Paranormal Playground
