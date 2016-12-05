The Best Shows in Denver This Week, December 5-8

Fitz & the Tantrums Eric Gruneisen

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Jeremih are at the Fillmore tomorrow night, while Alice in Winterland, featuring Fitz & the Tantrums and Gavin DeGraw, is at the venue on Thursday. Producer Illenium (aka Nick Miller) takes over the Ogden Theatre for two nights.

This week's lineup also includes Rooney, the Revivalists and Kristin Hersh. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

Catfish & the Bottlemen

$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Toh Kay

$18-$20, 9:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Menagerie

$10, 7: 30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Soundhouse's Soul Confluence

$5-$10, 7 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Jeremih

$39.50/$45, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Home Free

$27.50-$150, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

SoMo

$17.50-$25.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Fat Nick

$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Rocky Mountain Ukulele Orchestra

$10-$15, 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center

Lochness Mobsters

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Rooney

$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Don Byron & the Adam Bartczak Democracy

$5, 7 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7

Illenium (also December 8)

$20-$60, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

In Flames and Hellyeah!

$32.50-$38, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Nightmares on Wax

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Revivalists

$22, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Hands Like Houses

$17-$20, 5 p.m., Marquis Theater

Kool Keith

$10-$25, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

GAMEjazz

$15-$18, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

Alice in Winterland: Fitz & the Tantrums and Gavin DeGraw

$45, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

$20, 7:30 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder

Jim Brickman

$36.50-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Elephant Revival

$30/$35, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The Circus Records Tour

$45/$50, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Sonatica Artica

$25-$75, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Lil Durk

$25/$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kristin Hersh

$20/$22, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill

Red Bull Sound Select Presents: Diane Coffee

$3 w/ RSVP, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Rudy Royston Trio

$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

