The Best Shows in Denver This Week, December 5-8
|
Fitz & the Tantrums
Eric Gruneisen
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Jeremih are at the Fillmore tomorrow night, while Alice in Winterland, featuring Fitz & the Tantrums and Gavin DeGraw, is at the venue on Thursday. Producer Illenium (aka Nick Miller) takes over the Ogden Theatre for two nights.
This week's lineup also includes Rooney, the Revivalists and Kristin Hersh. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 5
Catfish & the Bottlemen
$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Toh Kay
$18-$20, 9:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Menagerie
$10, 7: 30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Soundhouse's Soul Confluence
$5-$10, 7 p.m., Dazzle
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Jeremih
$39.50/$45, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Home Free
$27.50-$150, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
SoMo
$17.50-$25.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Fat Nick
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Rocky Mountain Ukulele Orchestra
$10-$15, 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center
Lochness Mobsters
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Rooney
$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Don Byron & the Adam Bartczak Democracy
$5, 7 p.m., Nocturne
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7
Illenium (also December 8)
$20-$60, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
In Flames and Hellyeah!
$32.50-$38, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Nightmares on Wax
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Revivalists
$22, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Hands Like Houses
$17-$20, 5 p.m., Marquis Theater
Kool Keith
$10-$25, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
GAMEjazz
$15-$18, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8
Alice in Winterland: Fitz & the Tantrums and Gavin DeGraw
$45, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
$20, 7:30 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder
Jim Brickman
$36.50-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Elephant Revival
$30/$35, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
The Circus Records Tour
$45/$50, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Sonatica Artica
$25-$75, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Lil Durk
$25/$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Kristin Hersh
$20/$22, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill
Red Bull Sound Select Presents: Diane Coffee
$3 w/ RSVP, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Rudy Royston Trio
$20, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
