The Best Shows in Denver This Week, January 23-26
|
Kings of Leon will be at 1STBANK on Wednesday.
Aaron Thackeray
Frank Turner, who was at Red Rocks last summer with Flogging Molly, headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, while Kings of Leon take over the 1STBANK Center the same night. Also on tap this week are Starset, Dorothy, the Wailers and Chevelle. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, JANUARY 23
Starset
$15-$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Denver Jazz Orchestra
$10-$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24
The Neal Morse Band
$45, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Dorothy
$12.50-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Karrin Allyson (also January 25)
$25, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle
Organ Trio Rebooted
$5, 7 p.m., Nocturne
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25
Kings of Leon
$50-$75, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Frank Turner
$29.75-$32, 6:45 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
DNCE
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Hamilton Leithauser
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Upcoming Events
-
Bandwagon Magazine Battle of the Bands - Round 1 : Night 2
TicketsThu., Feb. 2, 7:00pm
-
Edison
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 7:00pm
-
Tracy Lawrence
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 8:00pm
-
Johnny Paparazzi
TicketsSat., Feb. 4, 7:00pm
-
Socrates Garcia Latin Jazz Orchestra
TicketsMon., Feb. 6, 7:00pm
THURSDAY, JANUARY 26
Chevelle
$27.50/$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
The Wailers
$25-$29, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Edgar Meyer & Christian McBride
$29-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center
The McLovins
$12/$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Chasing Apollo
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Marquis Theater
Agent Orange and the Yawpers
$10-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Zach Brock: Triptych Trio
$18, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Related Events
-
Wed., Jan. 25, 8:00pmTickets Kings of Leon
1STBANK Center, Broomfield, CO
-
Wed., Jan. 25, 6:45pmTickets Frank Turner
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
-
Tue., Jan. 24, 9:00pmDorothy
Larimer Lounge, Denver, CO
Related Locations
1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218
2721 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205
11450 Broomfield Lane
Broomfield, CO 80020
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Bandwagon Magazine Battle of the Bands - Round 1 : Night 1
TicketsThu., Jan. 26, 7:00pm
-
The New York Showcase
TicketsFri., Jan. 27, 7:00pm
-
The Wailers
TicketsSun., Jan. 29, 7:00pm
-
"Hopeless Romantics"
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
From Our Sponsors
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!