The Best Shows in Denver This Week, January 23-26

Holy Ghost!'s Five Ways to Have a Great Synth-Pop Show


  MVN

Monday, January 23, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Kings of Leon will be at 1STBANK on Wednesday.
Aaron Thackeray
Frank Turner, who was at Red Rocks last summer with Flogging Molly, headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, while Kings of Leon take over the 1STBANK Center the same night. Also on tap this week are Starset, Dorothy, the Wailers and Chevelle. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, JANUARY 23
Starset
$15-$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Denver Jazz Orchestra
$10-$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

The Neal Morse Band
$45, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Dorothy
$12.50-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Karrin Allyson (also January 25)
$25, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

Organ Trio Rebooted
$5, 7 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

Kings of Leon
$50-$75, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Frank Turner
$29.75-$32, 6:45 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

DNCE
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Hamilton Leithauser
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

Chevelle
$27.50/$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The Wailers
$25-$29, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Edgar Meyer & Christian McBride
$29-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center

The McLovins
$12/$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Chasing Apollo
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Marquis Theater

Agent Orange and the Yawpers
$10-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Zach Brock: Triptych Trio
$18, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Fillmore Auditorium
More Info
More Info

1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218

303-837-0360

www.fillmoreauditorium.org

Larimer Lounge
More Info
More Info

2721 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-291-1007

www.larimerlounge.com

1STBANK Center
More Info
More Info

11450 Broomfield Lane
Broomfield, CO 80020

303-410-0700

www.1stbankcenter.com

