The Best Shows in Denver This Week, January 23-26

Kings of Leon will be at 1STBANK on Wednesday. Aaron Thackeray

Frank Turner, who was at Red Rocks last summer with Flogging Molly, headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, while Kings of Leon take over the 1STBANK Center the same night. Also on tap this week are Starset, Dorothy, the Wailers and Chevelle. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

Starset

$15-$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Denver Jazz Orchestra

$10-$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

The Neal Morse Band

$45, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Dorothy

$12.50-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Karrin Allyson (also January 25)

$25, 6 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

Organ Trio Rebooted

$5, 7 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

Kings of Leon

$50-$75, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Frank Turner

$29.75-$32, 6:45 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

DNCE

$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Hamilton Leithauser

$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

Chevelle

$27.50/$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The Wailers

$25-$29, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Edgar Meyer & Christian McBride

$29-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center

The McLovins

$12/$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Chasing Apollo

$10-$12, 9 p.m., Marquis Theater

Agent Orange and the Yawpers

$10-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Zach Brock: Triptych Trio

$18, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

