The Best Shows in Denver This Week, November 28-December 1, 2016
|
Taylor Momsen of the Pretty Reckless.
Brandon Marshall
This week kicks off with the Pretty Reckless at the Ogden Theatre and Two Door Cinema at the Fillmore Auditorium tonight, Monday, November 28, while later in the week, it's Mindless Behavior at the Summit Music Hall, Tommy Emmanuel at the Paramount Theatre, Greensky Bluegrass at the Ogden Theatre and Haley Bonar at the Larimer Lounge. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28
Two Door Cinema Club
$27.50/$32.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
The Pretty Reckless
$27.75/$32.50, 7:45 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Tommy Emmanuel
free, 6 p.m., Twist & Shout
Together Pangea
$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra
$10, 7 p.m., Dazzle
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29
Tommy Emmanuel
$32.50,-$49.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Mindless Behavior
$20-$35, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Drowning Pool
$5$22, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs
Alt Nation's Advanced Placement Tour
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
CFM
$8-$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Benjamin Francis Leftwich
$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30
Cecile McLorin Salvant
$29-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
$36/$38, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Jaden Carlson Band
$10-$12, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Diamond Head
$20, 10 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern
Haley Bonar
$12/$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1
Porter Robinson and Madeon
$29.50-$39.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Greensky Bluegrass
$29.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Henry Rollins
$26/$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Phutureprimitive & Bluetech
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Wild Child
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
SIMS
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Art Lande with “S” Band
$10-$35, 8 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge
