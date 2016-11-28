The Best Shows in Denver This Week, November 28-December 1, 2016

Taylor Momsen of the Pretty Reckless. Brandon Marshall

This week kicks off with the Pretty Reckless at the Ogden Theatre and Two Door Cinema at the Fillmore Auditorium tonight, Monday, November 28, while later in the week, it's Mindless Behavior at the Summit Music Hall, Tommy Emmanuel at the Paramount Theatre, Greensky Bluegrass at the Ogden Theatre and Haley Bonar at the Larimer Lounge. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Two Door Cinema Club

$27.50/$32.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

The Pretty Reckless

$27.75/$32.50, 7:45 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Tommy Emmanuel

free, 6 p.m., Twist & Shout

Together Pangea

$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra

$10, 7 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Tommy Emmanuel

$32.50,-$49.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Mindless Behavior

$20-$35, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Drowning Pool

$5$22, 6:30 p.m., The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs

Alt Nation's Advanced Placement Tour

$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

CFM

$8-$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Benjamin Francis Leftwich

$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Cecile McLorin Salvant

$29-$57, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

$36/$38, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Jaden Carlson Band

$10-$12, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Diamond Head

$20, 10 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern

Haley Bonar

$12/$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

Porter Robinson and Madeon

$29.50-$39.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Greensky Bluegrass

$29.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Henry Rollins

$26/$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Phutureprimitive & Bluetech

$15-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Wild Child

$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

SIMS

$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Art Lande with “S” Band

$10-$35, 8 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge