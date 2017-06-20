Experimental Acts Play the Church at the Westword Music Showcase
|
Brandon Marshall
In the renovated hall of an actual church founded in 1889, the Denver club known as the Church specializes in a more experimental style of nightlife, with genres ranging from EDM and trance to drone, goth and industrial.
The club hosts several weekly events, including a DJ night called Ritual Fridays, Latin Night on Saturdays, and SIN Sundays, a night of retro goth, industrial and dark techno. The Church's unique vibe has made the club a staple of Denver's scene for more than twenty years and earned it a spot on DJ magazine's list of the ten best clubs in America.
On June 24, the Church will showcase music from some of Denver's best experimental acts, including Voight, Pythian Whispers, Altas, Midwife, Orbit Service, Milk Blossoms and deCollage. See below for the list of set times.
12:40-1:20
Voight
1:35-2:14
Atlas
2:30-3:10
Pythian Whispers
3:25-4:05
Midwife
4:20-5:00
Orbit Service
Upcoming Events
-
Lee Dewyze
TicketsMon., Jul. 24, 8:00pm
-
Cordovas
TicketsWed., Jul. 26, 8:00pm
-
Ces Cru
TicketsThu., Jul. 27, 7:00pm
-
Van Wholen (Tribute to Van Halen and the Who)
TicketsFri., Jul. 28, 8:00pm
-
Against All Odds Tour
TicketsTue., Aug. 1, 7:00pm
5:15-5:55
Milk Blossoms
6:10-6:50
déCollage
Be sure to check out Denver's experimental music scene at the Church, 1160 Lincoln Street, during this year's Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24. Find tickets and more info here.
Related Event
-
Sat., Jun. 24, 1:00pm
Related Location
1160 Lincoln St.
Denver, CO 80203
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Global Dance Festival - Friday Pass
TicketsFri., Jul. 21, 3:00pm
-
Rooney
TicketsFri., Jul. 21, 7:00pm
-
Global Dance Festival - Saturday Pass
TicketsSat., Jul. 22, 3:00pm
-
"Rock of Aging"
TicketsSun., Jul. 9, 6:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!