Generation Axe, Danzig and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Steve Vai will be at the Paramount Theatre in November as part of the Generation Axe Tour.

The Generation Axe Tour, featuring Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abisi, will be at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, November 13. Tickets, $39.50 to $89.50, go on sale on Friday, July 13, at 10 a.m.

The Damned, which released Evil Spirits in April, headlines the Gothic Theatre on Thursday, October 25, in support of a new album produced by Tony Visconti. Tickets, $25, go on sale on Friday, July 13, at 10 a.m.