Steve Vai will be at the Paramount Theatre in November as part of the Generation Axe Tour.EXPAND
Steve Vai will be at the Paramount Theatre in November as part of the Generation Axe Tour.
Courtesy of the artist

Generation Axe, Danzig and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | July 12, 2018 | 6:33am
AA

The Generation Axe Tour, featuring Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abisi, will be at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, November 13. Tickets, $39.50 to $89.50, go on sale on Friday, July 13, at 10 a.m.

The Damned, which released Evil Spirits in April, headlines the Gothic Theatre on Thursday, October 25, in support of a new album produced by Tony Visconti. Tickets, $25, go on sale on Friday, July 13, at 10 a.m.

Danzig headlines a Halloween show at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, October 31, with Venom Inc, Power Trip and Mutoid Man opening. A limited number of early-bird tickets will be available this weekend for $10.79.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

MarchFourth: Thu., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Trout Steak Revival: With Old Salt Union, Lindsay Lou, Sat., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

THE BLACK SHEEP

DeadPhish Orchestra: Fri., Oct. 5, 6 p.m., $12-$14.
Heliosheath: Sat., July 28, 7 p.m., $5-$8.
Roo: Fri., July 20, 7 p.m., $5-$8.
TMC: Fri., July 27, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

BOULDER THEATER

Henry Rollins: Sun., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Boogie Mammoth: Sat., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
DJ Paul and DJ Strizzo: Thu., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $32-$37.
Jeff Austin Band: With Dead Winter Carpenters and more, Fri., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $15-$25, Pickin' on Dead Phish feat. Jeff Austin & members of DeadPhish Orchestra and more, Sat., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Lyrics Born: Sat., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Main Squeeze: Sat., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Mod Sun: Sun., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Monophonics and Euforquestra: Thu., Sept. 13, 7:15 p.m., $15-$25.
Pacific Dub: With the Ries Brothers and more, Tue., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

DAZZLE

Charlie Hunter Trio: Fri., Aug. 17, 7 & 9:30 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 18, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$30.
John Scofield Combo 66: Ft. Gerald Clayton, Bill Stewart and Vicente Archer, Sat., Oct. 6, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 7, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $20-$50.
Mark Guiliana Space Heroes: Tue., Nov. 13, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Wed., Nov. 14, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$35.
Omar Sosa Quarteto AfroCubano: Tue., Sept. 4, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Wed., Sept. 5, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $20-$40.
Sammy Miller & the Congregation: Sun., Aug. 5, 6 p.m., $12-$25.
Tigran Hamasyan: Tue., Oct. 16, 8 p.m.; Wed., Oct. 17, $15-$35.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

LeCrae & Andy Mineo: With Wordsplayed, nobigdyl, WHATUPRG, Sun., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Danzig: With Venom Inc., Power Trip and Mutoid Man, Wed., Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m., $35.

FOX THEATRE

Caspa: Thu., Sept. 27, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Eptic: Thu., Sept. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Jerry Garcia's Birthday Celebration: "Garcia Through the Years," with Acoustic Garcia, Jerry Garcia Band and Grateful Dead sets, Wed., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Late Night Radio: Thu., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $14-$16.

GLOBE HALL

Cowboy Mouth: Fri., Sept. 7, 9:30 p.m., $23-$25. Sat., Sept. 8, 9:30 p.m., $23-$25.
Low Cut Connie: Thu., Nov. 8, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17. Fri., Nov. 9, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17.
The SIR Band: Sat., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

GOTHIC THEATRE

The Damned: With Radkey, the Darts, Thu., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $25.
Japanese Breakfast: With Ought, Fri., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $16-$19.
Kruder & Dorfmeister DJ Set: Visuals by Lichterloh: The 25 Years Anniversary Session, Fri., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $27.50.
Of Montreal: Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $20.
Test Kitchen: Fri., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Voodoo Dead: Ft. Steve Kimock, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, Jackie Greene, John Morgan Kimock, Fri., Nov. 9, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $39.50-$40.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

Cryptic Wisdom: Wed., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show.
Lyrics Born: Fri., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Matador! Soul Sounds: Sun., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $10-$18.
Pacific Dub: With Ries Brothers and more, Wed., Sept. 12, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Reverend Horton Heat: With Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys, Coop and the Chicken Pluckers, Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Black Oxygen: Sun., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
Kuinka: Thu., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Lawrence: Tue., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Local H: Sat., Nov. 17, 9:30 p.m., $20.
Windhand: Tue., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Zimmer: Tue., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

LOST LAKE

Aaron Lee Tasjan: Fri., Aug. 10, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Be Like Max: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Kid Reverie (album release): Sat., Sept. 8, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Ludoesmusic: Wed., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Moondoggies: Sat., Sept. 22, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Paul Cherry: Sun., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
Pink Fuzz (LP release): Sat., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Rumble Young Man Rumble: Thu., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Slothrust: Thu., Sept. 27, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Slow Hollows: Tue., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Wiegedood: Sun., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $14-$16.

OGDEN THEATRE

Good Charlotte: Wed., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $36-$40.
Khruangbin: Sat., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Super Diamond (Neil Diamond Tribute): Fri., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $26.50.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Charles Esten: Sat., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.
Generation Axe: Featuring Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abisi, Tue., Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$89.50.

PEPSI CENTER

Twenty One Pilots: Mon., Nov. 19, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT

Noah Cyrus: Sat., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $22-$25/VIP $89-$149.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

