The Lollygags Played Their Worst Show Ever in Greeley

Jonathan Snyder: “We were billed with a bunch of metal bands. Rather than win them over with a tight set of infectious power pop, we played a sloppy set riddled with errors and malfunctions. We were received with indifference and little to no applause. Afterward, a flirtatious young lady approached, making me feel like a real rock star. We stepped outside just in time to see a fight break out between the bar staff and some recently kicked-out drunks. Greeley PD soon broke it up.

“The lady and I thought it was a good idea to ‘head back to her place.’ Five minutes later, things got really awkward. Going home with strangers is totally tacky, creepy and not something either of us seemed to make a habit of. So I politely asked her to drop me off at my buddy’s house instead. Standing in the cold, dark hours of the morning, I was greeted by my half-asleep friend. You had better believe he was ever so thrilled to see me. The Lollygags have gotten much better at out-of-town gigs, but still haven’t made it back to Greeley. I hope to one day return and redeem ourselves. Hopefully that girl no longer lives there, though.”

The Lollygags will play the Magic Rat in Fort Collins on June 16 and Lost Lake Lounge on June 20.