 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Premiere: Milk Blossoms' "Supermoon" Shines BrightEXPAND
The Milk Blossoms

Premiere: Milk Blossoms' "Supermoon" Shines Bright

Kyle Harris | March 27, 2018 | 8:25am
AA

The Milk Blossoms are one of Denver's best kept secrets.

The experimental-indie-pop act has built its fan base with powerful harmonies, Michelle Rocqet's soulful singing and beat boxing, Harmony Rose's ukulele strumming and fierce voice, Blair Larson's keys, and the act's poetic lyrics.

These hardworking artists have been pushing musical boundaries in Denver since getting their start playing under the moniker Architect at DIY venues like the TeaHaus.

The Milk Blossoms are dropping their latest album, Dry Heave the Heavenly, on Thursday, March 29, at Lost Lake, and premiering the song "Supermoon" here:

Reflecting on a trip she took to New York, Rose wrote the lyrics to "Supermoon" in 2012, when she and a friend, with whom she had been in an on-again-off-again romantic relationship, went to see Sleep No More.

"Before we went in, we realized and decided it wouldn't work out. It was such an intense feeling. It was a little heartbreak. I just left the place and just wanted to be alone," she recalls.

The first time she recorded the song — on her iPhone — she strummed a simple chord progression on her ukulele and made a happy ending. She repeatedly sang "We go round and round and round again," then broke down in tears.

Neither the happy ending nor the ukulele made the final track. But what's not missing are the raw poetics that define Rose's songwriting and the Milk Blossoms' sound.

Rose's relationship inspired several of the band's songs over the years, but "Supermoon" healed her wounds and was the last song she wrote about her ex.

"It feels a little odd to think about something that happened so long ago," she says. "Every time I sing it, I go back there."

The Milk Blossoms, with Princess Dewclaw, Joseph Lamar and Midwife, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29, Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue, 303-296-1003.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >