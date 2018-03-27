Premiere: Milk Blossoms' "Supermoon" Shines Bright

The Milk Blossoms are one of Denver's best kept secrets.
The experimental-indie-pop act has built its fan base with powerful harmonies, Michelle Rocqet's soulful singing and beat boxing, Harmony Rose's ukulele strumming and fierce voice, Blair Larson's keys, and the act's poetic lyrics.
These hardworking artists have been pushing musical boundaries in Denver since getting their start playing under the moniker Architect at DIY venues like the TeaHaus.
The Milk Blossoms are dropping their latest album, Dry Heave the Heavenly, on Thursday, March 29, at Lost Lake, and premiering the song "Supermoon" here:
Reflecting on a trip she took to New York, Rose wrote the lyrics to "Supermoon" in 2012, when she and a friend, with whom she had been in an on-again-off-again romantic relationship, went to see Sleep No More.
"Before we went in, we realized and decided it wouldn't work out. It was such an intense feeling. It was a little heartbreak. I just left the place and just wanted to be alone," she recalls.
The first time she recorded the song — on her iPhone — she strummed a simple chord progression on her ukulele and made a happy ending. She repeatedly sang "We go round and round and round again," then broke down in tears.
Neither the happy ending nor the ukulele made the final track. But what's not missing are the raw poetics that define Rose's songwriting and the Milk Blossoms' sound.
Rose's relationship inspired several of the band's songs over the years, but "Supermoon" healed her wounds and was the last song she wrote about her ex.
"It feels a little odd to think about something that happened so long ago," she says. "Every time I sing it, I go back there."
The Milk Blossoms, with Princess Dewclaw, Joseph Lamar and Midwife, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29, Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue, 303-296-1003.
