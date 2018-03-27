Premiere: Milk Blossoms' "Supermoon" Shines Bright

The Milk Blossoms are one of Denver's best kept secrets.

The experimental-indie-pop act has built its fan base with powerful harmonies, Michelle Rocqet's soulful singing and beat boxing, Harmony Rose's ukulele strumming and fierce voice, Blair Larson's keys, and the act's poetic lyrics.

These hardworking artists have been pushing musical boundaries in Denver since getting their start playing under the moniker Architect at DIY venues like the TeaHaus.