Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: The Milk Blossoms

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase presents the city's best musicians at venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire asking about their music and the local scene.

Here's what experimental art-pop band The Milk Blossoms has to say.

What do you want readers to know about your music?

Harmony Rose: It’s made by people who view music as medicine.

Blair Larson: I think our music has moments of strength and fragility, moments of grief and hope, and moments of peace and determination that come together to mold our sound.

Michelle Rocqet: It’s not as soft as it sounds.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

H: The outpour of creativity, hard work and energy that comes from the DIY community past and current. I think everyone has a personal relationship with Denver that is theirs alone and in our varying commutes we understand how the city shapes us by what we choose to remember and how it changes us as people.

B: I appreciate that it seems to me like no two Denver musicians sound too much alike. This sort of variety encourages innovation and individuality instead of a unified Denver sound.

M: The city is growing at such a rapid pace. There is a tenseness to living here that carries into the people who live within (and around) it. The community is adding new elements to its personality and we are lucky enough to watch it happen for better and for worse.

What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 – good and bad?

B: The growing city brings in new potential audience members, but the rent is going up on musicians and venues.

M: Involuntary silence.

If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?

H: Every single bill and festival would be diverse and inclusive.

B: I don’t think I would want that kind of power.

What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?

HBM: The thrill of playing to an undetermined audience and the joy of seeing new bands that we haven't seen before all in one day. As well as to see familiar musicians that amaze us every time.

The Milk Blossoms, Westword Music Showcase, 4:35 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 100% de Agave, 975 Lincoln Street, westwordshowcase.com.