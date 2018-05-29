New Venue: The Muse Brings Jazz, Classical and Art to Lafayette

Saxophonist Pete Lewis performs at the Muse, the new venue in Lafayette that he operates with his wife.

Pete Lewis and his wife, Clare Church, who have a long history of playing jazz and classical music, just opened The Muse Performance Space in Lafayette, in the building where they live.

They are both saxophonists who have performed together in the Colorado Saxophone Quartet and with such internationally known acts as Natalie Cole, Tony Bennett and the Four Tops.

Lewis says that while there are places in the Denver area for jazz musicians to play, like Dazzle and Nocturne, he and Church dreamed of another venue for people to present music and exhibit art as well. They took a few cues from places like GiG Performance Space in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Nash in Arizona in creating their new 100-person venue, in a building that has been completely renovated.