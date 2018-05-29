New Venue: The Muse Brings Jazz, Classical and Art to Lafayette

Pete Lewis and his wife, Clare Church, who have a long history of playing jazz and classical music, just opened The Muse Performance Space in Lafayette, in the building where they live.
They are both saxophonists who have performed together in the Colorado Saxophone Quartet and with such internationally known acts as Natalie Cole, Tony Bennett and the Four Tops.
Lewis says that while there are places in the Denver area for jazz musicians to play, like Dazzle and Nocturne, he and Church dreamed of another venue for people to present music and exhibit art as well. They took a few cues from places like GiG Performance Space in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Nash in Arizona in creating their new 100-person venue, in a building that has been completely renovated.
Lewis has already booked a number of shows for June, including jazz artists Art Lande, Polarity and Boy Girl Band, as well as singer-songwriters Harper Powell, Theresa Storch and Cody Qualls and Celtic act Colcannon.
For now, Lewis says, they’re mainly bringing in live music on the weekends and occasional Thursdays. He hopes to book the place for swing and Latin dances as well. An art curator will spotlight a different artist every six weeks or so, and the exhibits will be available to peruse during concerts and at other times. The space can also be rented for $75 an hour for events.
While there is no liquor license at the moment, Lewis says they hope to be able to serve wine and beer in a few months. He also plans to have food trucks out front for bigger events.
The June calendar for the Muse:
June 1, 7 p.m. Perpetual Motion; Eclectic Violin/Guitar Duo, $15.
June 5, 7 p.m. Oh Snap! Free Jazz Jam, $15.
June 7, 7 p.m. Polarity; Jazz Fusion, $15.
June 9, 7 p.m. Expeditions; Jazz, $15.
June 14, 7 p.m. Art Lande and Mark Miller, Free Improv, $15.
June 15, 7 p.m. Harper Powell; Singer-Songwriter, $15.
June 16, 7 p.m. Theresa Storch; Singer-Songwriter, $15.
June 21, 7 p.m. Boy Girl Band w/ Art Lande; Free Improv, $15.
June 23, 7 p.m. Cody Qualls; Singer-Songwriter, $20
June 29, 7 p.m. Colcannon; Irish Band, $20
The Muse Performance Space is at 200 East South Boulder Road in Lafayette. Call 720-352-4327 for more information.
