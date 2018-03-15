 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Sweating With the Nuns of Brixton
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Sweating With the Nuns of Brixton

Karl Christian Krumpholz | March 15, 2018 | 6:17am
AA

“About an hour in, severe cottonmouth had set in. Sweat in my eyes and mouth. I wished I was wearing a thong underneath the gown, like our lead singer, instead of jeans. I needed water. Jesus, anything to drink. Hell, I should have been drinking my sweat. I was dizzy and having a hard time standing up, inches away from possible heat stroke. ‘Just finish these songs, dude,’ I thought, ‘and then drink all the water you can.’ After the last song — maybe it was ‘White Riot’ — I somehow made it downstairs to the green room without passing out. I sat down for a while and drank a lot of water, which I really should have done before our set. Lesson learned, big time.”

Sweating With the Nuns of Brixton
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Related Stories

The Nuns of Brixton play the Marquis Theater on Saturday, March 17, with Potato Pirates.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >