Sweating With the Nuns of Brixton

“About an hour in, severe cottonmouth had set in. Sweat in my eyes and mouth. I wished I was wearing a thong underneath the gown, like our lead singer, instead of jeans. I needed water. Jesus, anything to drink. Hell, I should have been drinking my sweat. I was dizzy and having a hard time standing up, inches away from possible heat stroke. ‘Just finish these songs, dude,’ I thought, ‘and then drink all the water you can.’ After the last song — maybe it was ‘White Riot’ — I somehow made it downstairs to the green room without passing out. I sat down for a while and drank a lot of water, which I really should have done before our set. Lesson learned, big time.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz