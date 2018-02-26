 


Alysia Kraft of Patti Fiasco performs at FoCoMX.EXPAND
Alysia Kraft of Patti Fiasco performs at FoCoMX.
Elisa Bender

The Patti Fiasco Will Open for Bon Jovi (If He Doesn't Cancel Denver Again)

Westword Staff | February 26, 2018 | 5:00pm
AA

Last year, Bon Jovi selected the Fort Collins-based Patti Fiasco to open his show at the Pepsi Center — but then he canceled his Denver stop, leaving the locals not knowing whether their dream had been dashed.

But maybe the second time's a charm. The Patti Fiasco will indeed open for Bon Jovi when his This House Is Not for Sale tour hits Denver in March.

“It was a shot through the heart to only make it halfway there, but if you keep the faith and have something to believe in, you might end up getting your blaze of glory," says Dee Tyler, a founding member of the Patti Fiasco in a statement.

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at the Pepsi Center. For more information and tickets, visit Live Nation online.

