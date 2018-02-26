The Patti Fiasco Will Open for Bon Jovi (If He Doesn't Cancel Denver Again)

Last year, Bon Jovi selected the Fort Collins-based Patti Fiasco to open his show at the Pepsi Center — but then he canceled his Denver stop, leaving the locals not knowing whether their dream had been dashed.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
But maybe the second time's a charm. The Patti Fiasco will indeed open for Bon Jovi when his This House Is Not for Sale tour hits Denver in March.
“It was a shot through the heart to only make it halfway there, but if you keep the faith and have something to believe in, you might end up getting your blaze of glory," says Dee Tyler, a founding member of the Patti Fiasco in a statement.
The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at the Pepsi Center. For more information and tickets, visit Live Nation online.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!