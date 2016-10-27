The Pretenders Shopped at Denver's Rockmount Ranch Wear

EXPAND Steve Weil of Rockmount (left), with Eric Heywood, James Walbourne and Nick Wilkinson of the Pretenders. Courtesy of Rockmount Ranch Wear

New wave has gone country.

Yesterday, members of long-running rock band the Pretenders stopped in at Rockmount Ranch Wear, the downtown Denver purveyor of classic Western wear that frequently draws celebrity visitors.

"We never know who is going to walk in the door," Steve Weil, president of Rockmount, says. "The Pretenders make Rockmount part of their tour when in Colorado. Over the years, they have visited many times." Weil notes that the band "picked up a bunch of shirts" yesterday.

Eric Heywood, James Walbourne and Nick Wilkinson (pictured above) have all been members of the band since the mid-2000s. Founding member, drummer Martin Chambers and Chrissie Hynde, who lived in London during the rise of punk and worked in Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood's counterculture clothing boutique SEX, did not appear to go in for intricate embroidery and signature snap buttons.

The Pretenders perform tonight at the Pepsi Center with Stevie Nicks, and yesterday delivered an acoustic set at Twist & Shout. Westword could not confirm whether any of the Pretenders donned their ranch wear during last night's show since the audience was warned that the musicians would stop playing if they saw anyone taking photos, and fans were encouraged to keep their phones in their pockets. So much for I found a picture of you / Those were the happiest days of my life.