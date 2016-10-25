menu

The Pretenders Will Play an Acoustic Set at Twist & Shout Tomorrow

History Colorado’s Tiny Library Concert Series Back for Second Season


Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at 12:57 p.m.
By Westword Staff
The Pretenders will be at Twist & Shout on Wednesday, October 26.
Jill Furmanovsky
Last week, the Pretenders released the Dan Auerbach-produced album Alone, the band's first album since 2008's Break Up the Concrete. Fans who purchase the album at Twist & Shout (at the in-store register, not online) can get a wristband to see the Pretenders play an acoustic set at the store at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26. According to Twist & Shout's website, "wristbands guarantee entry into the performance, this will be a limited attendance event and fans must have a wristband to attend." Although Twist & Shout has hosted many a meet-and-greet, there won't be one for this event. 

The following night, Thursday, October 27, the Pretenders will open for Stevie Nicks at the Pepsi Center. 

Here's the Pretenders' new single: 

Twist & Shout
2508 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

303-722-1943

www.twistandshout.com

