The Pretenders Will Play an Acoustic Set at Twist & Shout Tomorrow

EXPAND The Pretenders will be at Twist & Shout on Wednesday, October 26. Jill Furmanovsky

Last week, the Pretenders released the Dan Auerbach-produced album Alone, the band's first album since 2008's Break Up the Concrete. Fans who purchase the album at Twist & Shout (at the in-store register, not online) can get a wristband to see the Pretenders play an acoustic set at the store at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26. According to Twist & Shout's website, "wristbands guarantee entry into the performance, this will be a limited attendance event and fans must have a wristband to attend." Although Twist & Shout has hosted many a meet-and-greet, there won't be one for this event.

The following night, Thursday, October 27, the Pretenders will open for Stevie Nicks at the Pepsi Center.

Here's the Pretenders' new single: