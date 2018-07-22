The Roots Play It Safe in Denver

The members of the Roots seemed a little too content on Friday night, July 20, at the Fillmore Auditorium. Although they call themselves "the Legendary Roots Crew," they played it safe by relying on cover songs and solos instead of the originals that distinguish them as one of the hardest-working, most talented hip-hop groups of all time.

The doors opened at 8, but the Roots didn't hit the stage until 10:30 p.m., the same time that they play on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, as the house band.

The wait time would have been expected for most concerts had there been an opener, but there was just a DJ spinning some relaxed funk and hip-hop. The first hour was fine, but the crowd's energy took a dive after two passed and there was still no sign of the band.