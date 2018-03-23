Video Premiere: The Still Tide's "Give Me Time"

The Still Tide's Anna Morsett has found a way to balance being a charismatic performer on stage while remaining affable and down to earth off of it. Her band's new video, shot by Anthony Isaac, showcases both of these sides.

Shown here for the first time, the video, for "Give Me Time," juxtaposes two separate sets of shots, coinciding with Morsett's personalities. One set is quirky and comforting while the other is vibrant and encapsulating, showing Morsett playing guitar in front of a shining black backdrop mimicking a live concert, where she is arguably at her best and most comfortable.

While this song comes from last year's Run Out EP, the band, fleshed out by co-founding member and guitarist Jacob Miller, drummer Joe Richmond and bassist Nate Meese, is set to release a new EP in April titled Each After.

Check the video below and read about Morsett's thoughts on having her words set to visuals.

Tell us about the subject matter of this song and how it pertains to the visuals in the video.

The song is about needing time to do good work, essentially. When I wrote it, I was feeling really rushed and pressured by what people in my life were telling me I "should" be doing — and doing quickly, immediately — while neglecting to acknowledge the lengthy process that those things take to create or do well. This also applied to romantic relationships I was in at the time and what I felt was a pressure to have things figured out in a specific and rather conventional way that didn't seem to account for each other's differences or different speeds of building a relationship and/or developing feelings. I think the video speaks more to that side of the song and, with those colorful images that pop up throughout, aims to communicate a disapproval of following a stereotypical idea of romance.

Talk about the contrast of the two sets of visuals.

The contrasts there, in my mind, represent two different sides of the same character in the song. One side, the version of me that is more colorful and not performing, seems to me to be observant and introspective, where as the other — the darker shots of me performing — seem to be more outgoing, active and perhaps about to actually do something about the things she sees instead of just watching them happen.

Is it hard to write a song and then put it in the hands of a video director to interpret the visuals?

It certainly can be! Videos are so often how people experience music these days that having a quality video that represents your song and your project well is really powerful. And finding someone whose vision of your song aligns with your own can be challenging. Working with Anthony and Jessica [Broom, production designer] was not only incredibly fun, but it was also a really wonderful experience to see their ideas — things I hadn't seen or thought of for the song — come to life during the shoot itself.

Tell us more about the new EP you have coming out, Each, After.

It's a landing spot for some of the softer, more solo-driven songs I've been working on. It's all very personal, and while I love where the full band is and is heading, I'm grateful that I could finally find a home for these more intimate and tender songs. I write a lot of stuff like what appears on this new EP that rarely gets heard, so having an outlet like this seems like as much of a relief as it does a joy to share.

The Still Tide EP release, with Panther Martin, Bluebook, Saturday, April 14, Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue, $10-$12, 303-296-1003.