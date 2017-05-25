The String Cheese Incident Debuts Music Video Ahead of Red Rocks Stand

The String Cheese Incident, which plays three nights at Red Rocks in July, just released a new music video. Aaron Thackeray

The String Cheese Incident collaborated with Bonnie Paine of Elephant Revival on a new music video for the song "My One and Only," from the group's new album Believe.

The band is touring in support of the record and will be performing three nights at Red Rocks, July 21-23.

The video, an ocean-themed abstract animation accompanying a folky love song, was created in collaboration with Vice media producers.

Check it out below.

String Cheese Incident, July 21-23, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, $49.95, all ages.

