Lords of Acid, Real Estate and Every New Denver Concert Announcement


The String Cheese Incident Debuts Music Video Ahead of Red Rocks Stand

Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 12:30 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
The String Cheese Incident, which plays three nights at Red Rocks in July, just released a new music video.
Aaron Thackeray
The String Cheese Incident collaborated with Bonnie Paine of Elephant Revival on a new music video for the song "My One and Only," from the group's new album Believe.

The band is touring in support of the record and will be performing three nights at Red Rocks, July 21-23.

The video, an ocean-themed abstract animation accompanying a folky love song, was created in collaboration with Vice media producers.

Check it out below.

String Cheese Incident, July 21-23, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, $49.95, all ages.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

