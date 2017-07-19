The Ten Best Concerts at Levitt Pavilion This Summer

EXPAND Levitt Pavilion Denver opens in Ruby Hill Park in summer 2017. Courtesy of Levitt Pavilion Denver.

Levitt Pavilion Denver celebrates its long-awaited launch with local veteran favorites Slim Cessna’s Auto Club playing the free inaugural show on Thursday, July 20. The outdoor venue in Ruby Hill Park can scale up to accommodate 7,500 people for its bigger tickets, but also plans to serve smaller acts. Executive Director Chris Zacher told Westword last fall, “This particular Levitt is really the first one that is focusing on the emerging-artists’ market.” The announced concert schedule seems to reflect that principle, spotlighting plenty of Colorado acts like the double bill with My Body Sings Electric and Chemistry Club. In addition to Levitt’s spotlight on Colorado artists, the programming includes the 1STBANK Latin Concert Series – and these shows are some of the most exciting on the list. Here are ten concerts at Levitt Pavilion Denver, in chronological order, that we are more than looking forward to.

Whiskey Shivers

Thursday, July 27

This Austin band makes “trashgrass,” and its frontman, Bobby Fitzgerald, is a high-energy fiddler who shuns shirts and shoes – all of which sounds like the makings of a damn good time.

The Suffers, The Other Black

Thursday, August 3

Named an act to watch by Billboard, NPR and the New York Times, the Suffers deliver “Gulf Coast soul.” Lead singer Kam Franklin describes the Houston band’s “gumbo of music”: “It might not make sense on paper to put a Latin percussionist with a gospel singer with a classically trained saxophonist with a jazz drummer, but for us, it works.” Denver’s Other Black features Cosmic Slim (aka Wesley Watkins) and a panoply of local artists creating their own mash-up of cartoonish funk and doo-wop.

John Fullbright

Friday, August 4

The Okie folkie has earned a Grammy nomination and awards from ASCAP and the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame – and he’s not yet thirty. Fullbright’s last album, 2014’s Songs, was acclaimed for its powerful, economic and poetically plainspoken Americana. He’ll play at eTown Hall the day before Levitt.

Hippo Campus

Wednesday, August 9

In the few years since they graduated from high school, the members of Minnesota band Hippo Campus have ascended from opening a festival in Duluth to headlining – the same festival and Levitt Pavilion. The pop-rock outfit, already a darling in its home state, hit the road this summer, adding Saint Paul trumpet player DeCarlo Jackson. Slow Caves and Corsicana will also perform.

311 with New Politics

Friday, August 11

Probably the priciest ticket on Levitt’s 2017 schedule, this 93.3-sponsored show features 311, everyone’s favorite ’90s reggae-rock band. With the celebration of its unofficial holiday (March 11) and the release of a vape pen and 311 Amber Ale, the band has recently transitioned from nostalgia act into “lifestyle brand” – and we’re here for it. Come original, come original!

