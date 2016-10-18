The Ten Best Halloween 2016 Concerts in Denver

Anklepants Dina Schweiger

'Tis the season for spooky shows and Halloween-themed musical events. Listed in chronological order, here are ten of the best concerts offered in the Mile High City to set the tone for the Samhain holiday season For more seasonal events, please visit the Westword calendar.

1. True Widow, Emerald Siam and Lowlands

Larimer Lounge

Saturday, October 22

$12-$15

Not at all a Halloween-themed show, True Widow's dark, brooding music nevertheless captures the mood of the season better than that of almost any other band playing this month. If Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs was listening to hip bands like the Fall, Savage Republic, Colin Newman and Q. Lazzarus, then with any luck, True Widow will be tapped to be the house music of the third season of True Detective.

2. Nobunny, Shiii Whaaa and Riprats

Larimer Lounge

Wednesday, October 26

$11-$13

Nobunny is basically a garage-rock artist, but Justin Champlin wears a variety of creepy bunny masks that, regardless of the season, can be fascinatingly disturbing. The music isn't challenging, but its sheer catchiness combined with the imagery of the mask and Champlin's transgressive fashion choices give the performance a darkly surreal quality.

3. The hi-dive's Annual Halloween Tribute Blowout: The Strokes, Limp Bizkit, The White Stripes, The Wonders as covered by Dirty Few, Bad Licks, Bud Bronson + .he Good Timers, Muscle Beach, River Wolf and DJ MTV VJ.

hi-dive

Friday, October 28

$10

Cover shows for Halloween are hardly a new concept, but this one promises to blur the line between sincere and ironic with the participating bands dressing up as the bands that they're covering. The potential for these local bands covering these heroes of the late '90s and '00s is terrifyingly hilarious.

4. Anklepants, Mirror Fears, French Kettle Station, Saint George, f-ether

Syntax Physic Opera

Friday, October 28

$12-$15

Australian experimental electronic dance-music artist Anklepants wears an unusual mask with an elongated controller for a nose shaped like a penis. It's a commentary on how so-called underground music is marketed the same way as commercial music. The special effects and animatronics will visually give pause to more conventionally minded people, and the unusual music Reecard Farché produces will seal the deal on the freakout.

5. Demon Knight Masquerade featuring John Kassir (the voice of the Crypt Keeper) and musical performances from First Jason featuring Ari Lehman (the original Jason Vorhees), Rockissity (Kiss tribute band) and The Hollow.

Gothic Theatre

Friday, October 28

$15-$18

John Kassir will host this show and probably use the Crypt Keeper voice to do so. That's worth the price of admission alone, but you'll also get to see First Jason, a band that includes Ari Lehman, the original Jason Vorhees from the Friday the 13th film franchise.

