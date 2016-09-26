menu

The Ten Best Karaoke Bars in Denver — 2016 Edition



Monday, September 26, 2016 at 6:12 a.m.
By Kevin O'Brien




Whether you are a lover or hater of the not-so-ancient Japanese art form, karaoke is everywhere these days. As an industry worth nearly $10 billion, the act of standing up in front of friends and strangers to butcher Journey songs has become a global pastime. Denver is brimming with lively and delightful karaoke nights sure to fit any style or schedule. Below is a list of Denver's ten best karaoke bars.


Hunter Stevens

10. Barricuda’s
1076 Ogden Street, 303-860-8353
Every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m.

Few bars in town have earned a reputation like Barricuda’s. Announcing a night at the steadfast Capitol Hill dive may elicit as many grimaces as high-fives. The bar and its clientele can be a bit rough around the edges, but there is a grimy authenticity that cannot be denied. Each week, Spaceman Mike keeps it real while the regulars drink and converse, treating the performers like background music. To win over this crowd on the mic will make you feel like the Blues Brothers — and it wouldn’t hurt to sing them, either.




9. Sobo 151
151 South Broadway, 303-778-1560
Every Thursday and Saturday at 9 p.m. 

While the line for Punch Bowl Social extends down South Broadway on a Saturday night, a quirky eastern European bar down the street is home to a few tables of friends working their way through retro radio hits and skunky beers. If your goal is to sing as many songs as you can in one night, then Sobo — which appears to be flying under the radar of Denver transplants — is your spot. 




8. Bar Car
819 Colorado Boulevard, 720-524-8099
Every Thursday at 9 p.m. 

Bar Car has always done a good job of classing up the drinking experience, from its annual Kentucky Derby party to karaoke. DJ Tony’s professional proceedings are a perfect fit for the vintage interior of the bar. There is an aura of elegance at Bar Car that extends to the karaoke stage, where each song is best paired with a classic cocktail.




7. Ogden Street South
103 South Ogden Street, 303-722-0592
Every Friday and Saturday at 9:30 p.m. 

Superficially, Ogden Street South appears to be a college bar for people who can’t deal with being out of college. But beneath the sticky, thin carpet and cheap pitchers of beer lies one of the most dedicated karaoke rooms in the city. The crowd at OSS has a deep love of 'raoke, cheering on strangers and drunkenly singing along, with little regard for their own place on the list. The feeling of camaraderie transforms the room, making it feel more like a private party than a group of strangers looking to exercise their narcissism.




6. Sushi Bay 17
728 East 17th Avenue, 303-321-1805

Despite the large number of karaoke nights in the city, Denver is home to a surprisingly few private karaoke rooms. For those who hate to wait for their song selection or can’t stand seeing someone they don’t know sing would be best served heading to Sushi Bay 17. For $15 an hour, up to twenty people can shamelessly sing without the judgment of karaoke snobs and power drunks. Pair that with a Godzilla roll off the happy-hour menu, and you've got everything you need.

Read on for five more of the best karaoke nights in Denver.


