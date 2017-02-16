The Time Has Come: Midnight Oil's First World Tour in Twenty Years Hits Denver
|
Midnight Oil will perform in Denver as part of its first world tour in more than twenty years.
Midnight Oil Facebook page
Australian post-punk environmentalist band Midnight Oil announced its first world tour in more than twenty years, and it will include a Denver stop, at the Paramount Theatre in May.
The band is perhaps best known for its eco-apocalyptic song "Beds Are Burning."
The thirty-show tour starts and ends in Sydney, Australia, and will mark the first time the band has played publicly, outside of two stadium benefit concerts in Sydney, in twenty years.
Midnight Oil will perform on Thursday, May 23, at the Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place.
Tickets, $29.50 to $49.50, go on sale Friday, February 24; purchase yours at Altitude Tickets or by phone at 866-461-6556.
