The Underground Music Showcase Announces Its 2018 Lineup

Denver is becoming a hotbed of music festivals that will leave fans partying all summer long. There's the weekend-long Superfly behemoth Grandoozy, the upcoming one-day Westword Music Showcase, the bike-themed Velorama, endless neighborhood and mountain-town festivals and more.
Now the Underground Music Showcase, which Two Parts bought from the Denver Post Foundation earlier this year, is poised to fill the Baker neighborhood with three days of independent local music and main-stage national acts from July 27 to 29.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The just-announced UMS lineup, with performances by more than 200 artists, includes national headliners Alvvays, B.J. the Chicago Kid and Classixx, along with support from Digable Planets, Cloud Cult, Deerhunter and many more.
The local bill boasts Chloe Tang, All Chiefs, Last of the Easy Riders, One Flew West, Hang Rounders and more than 100 others.
For tickets and the full lineup, go to the Underground Music Showcase website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!