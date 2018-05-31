The Underground Music Showcase Announces Its 2018 Lineup

Denver is becoming a hotbed of music festivals that will leave fans partying all summer long. There's the weekend-long Superfly behemoth Grandoozy, the upcoming one-day Westword Music Showcase, the bike-themed Velorama, endless neighborhood and mountain-town festivals and more.

Now the Underground Music Showcase, which Two Parts bought from the Denver Post Foundation earlier this year, is poised to fill the Baker neighborhood with three days of independent local music and main-stage national acts from July 27 to 29.

The just-announced UMS lineup, with performances by more than 200 artists, includes national headliners Alvvays, B.J. the Chicago Kid and Classixx, along with support from Digable Planets, Cloud Cult, Deerhunter and many more.