The Urban in Castle Rock Launches Live Music Series

Since recording demo discs for Warner Brothers as a teenager in New Jersey, Gary Adler has promoted shows at East Coast stadiums and arenas such as the Meadowlands, Nassau Coliseum and Madison Square Garden. He even went on tour with the Rolling Stones in 1978.
“I’ve been doing concert promotion a long time,” Adler says.
Since moving to Colorado thirty years ago, Adler has put on shows at Stargazers Theatre in Colorado Springs and at Red & Jerry’s. Now he's bringing music to The Urban, an event space that opened last December in a hundred-year-old church in downtown Castle Rock. It boasts a 4,000-square-foot main room with a stage and has capacity for 300 people, depending on how the room is set up.
Adler, who’s dubbed himself director of entertainment at the Urban, is kicking off his Summer Nights Live Music Series there with Tiny Barge & the Big Chill on Saturday, May 19; Little Moses Jones on Saturday, June 2; and Boogie Machine on Saturday, June 15.
If it goes well, Adler hopes to bring in bands on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. He says that a building next door to the Urban is being renovated and will be part of the complex, and he'll probably book duos or trios there when there aren’t shows in the bigger room. There are also plans for an outdoor stage in the building’s courtyard.
When he's not booking shows at the Urban, Adler runs Pro Players Association, a nonprofit of celebrities giving back to the community. He plans to host events at the Urban for the charity.
In the meantime, Adler is excited to bring live music to Castle Rock, where he lived for fourteen years until moving recently.
“One of the reasons I moved is because there’s nothing to do,” Adler says. With his concerts, as well as comedy acts that he brings to the Urban, he hopes to change that. "I want this to be the mecca of music and entertainment."
