The Urban in Castle Rock Launches Live Music Series

Since recording demo discs for Warner Brothers as a teenager in New Jersey, Gary Adler has promoted shows at East Coast stadiums and arenas such as the Meadowlands, Nassau Coliseum and Madison Square Garden. He even went on tour with the Rolling Stones in 1978.

“I’ve been doing concert promotion a long time,” Adler says.

Since moving to Colorado thirty years ago, Adler has put on shows at Stargazers Theatre in Colorado Springs and at Red & Jerry’s. Now he's bringing music to The Urban, an event space that opened last December in a hundred-year-old church in downtown Castle Rock. It boasts a 4,000-square-foot main room with a stage and has capacity for 300 people, depending on how the room is set up.