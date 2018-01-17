Victor Wooten's Going Back to the Bass-ics

Victor Wooten watched Nashville grow. In 1988, the five-time Grammy Award-winning bassist moved to Music City, where he spent time in the buzz and bustle near the center of the ever-expanding Southern hub. Eventually, he relocated to a place just outside of town. He now enjoys being at a bit of a remove, where he can contemplate the sprawl and focus on his impressive career. Beyond playing some of the most well-acclaimed bass on the planet for various groups including Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, he's a student of nature and an instructor at his own nonprofit nature camp.

"In the early ’90s, I took an outdoors class from a man named Tom Brown Jr. who was teaching a lot of skills that our ancestors had to know to survive," Wooten explains. "I fell in love with what he was doing, and I thought, this is what we need to know. They should be teaching this stuff in school. So I decided to learn it and teach it myself. I realized its relationship to music. Nature and music are really the same thing. I started using a lot of the exercises I learned to help make me a better musician. I discovered that it worked, and so I started sharing that with people."

And share Wooten does. He regularly spends time at Victor Wooten's Center for Music and Nature in the small community of Only, Tennessee, where he imparts his knowledge to students every year from March to October. His 150-acre camp along a river southwest of Nashville combines nature and music, using the techniques Wooten learned from Brown. Some of Wooten's favorite exercises involve wearing a blindfold and relying on just his ears.