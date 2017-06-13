The Weeknd and Gucci Mane Will Hit Denver This Fall

The Weeknd's world tour will stop in Denver on Friday, September 29. Brandon Marshall

The second half of the Weeknd's Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour will hit Denver on Friday, September 29. The pop star will be joined by Gucci Mane and Nav.

The concert will take place at the Pepsi Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 29.

Tickets start at $39.75 and go on sale Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m. and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets or Live Nation, or by phone at 303-893-8497.

Watch the Weeknd's music video for "Secrets" below: