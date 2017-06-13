menu

The Weeknd and Gucci Mane Will Hit Denver This Fall

Watch Nathaniel Rateliff With the Roots and Chuck Berry's Family on Fallon


The Weeknd and Gucci Mane Will Hit Denver This Fall

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 11:45 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
The Weeknd's world tour will stop in Denver on Friday, September 29.
Brandon Marshall
The second half of the Weeknd's Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour will hit Denver on Friday, September 29. The pop star will be joined by Gucci Mane and Nav.

The concert will take place at the Pepsi Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 29.

Tickets start at $39.75 and go on sale Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m. and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets or Live Nation, or by phone at 303-893-8497.

Watch the Weeknd's music video for "Secrets" below:

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Pepsi Center
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

