Thievery Corporation Plays With DeVotchKa in August

Thievery Corporation

For the seventh consecutive year in a row, DJ collective Thievery Corporation will be playing Red Rocks – this time with Colorado great DeVotchKa.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 5.

Tickets start at $44.75 and can be purchased beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Live Nation or AXS, or by phone at 888-929-7849.

