Thievery Corporation Plays With DeVotchKa in August

Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11:55 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Thievery Corporation Plays With DeVotchKa in August
Thievery Corporation
For the seventh consecutive year in a row, DJ collective Thievery Corporation will be playing Red Rocks – this time with Colorado great DeVotchKa.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 5.

Tickets start at $44.75 and can be purchased beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Live Nation or AXS, or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

