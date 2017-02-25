This Week's Music News in Songs, February 20-24
|
Killer MIke from Run the Jewels.
Lindsey Bartlett
From underground rapper Mykki Blanco on his developing fan base to the artist who gave Run the Jewels' Killer Mike a homemade Bernie Sanders/Martin Luther King Jr poster, this week has had been a rich one for music in Denver. In case you missed them, here is a recap of some of our stories — and songs from the musicians we've been writing about.
1. Open Music Session: Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs Brings Virginia Roots to the Open Media Foundation
2. Why Los Lobos Played Ophelia's Remains a Mystery, but It Was Unforgettable
3. This Artist Gave Killer Mike an MLK/Bernie Sanders Run the Jewels Poster
4. Bon Iver Announces a 1STBANK Center Concert in April
5. Thundercat on X-Men and His Last Conversation With J-Dilla Before He Died
