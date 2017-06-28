How a Denver Percussionist Wound Up Composing for a Mongolian Ensemble

Thomas A. Blomster

Thomas A. Blomster, the conductor of the Colorado Chamber Orchestra, has been exploring other cultures' music for decades. The composer and percussionist says seeing Mexican street bands and African dance groups inspired his fascination with world music, an interest that grew as he studied performance and composition at the University of Colorado Boulder.

But it wasn't until attending a Mongolian art exhibit here in Denver, where he now lives, that he became interested in the Asian country's music. He remembers watching a World War I-era, black-and-white film of what he assumes was the annual Naadam festival, replete with archery, wrestling and horse-riding. What fascinated him though were the shots of the orchestras playing, and the closeups of Mongolian percussion.

"I must have stood there and watched that film loop twenty times," he says with a chuckle. Since the film was so old, it had no audio, and Blomster started researching what those drums and cymbals sounded like.

Blomster found a pair of these cymbals for sale at a Colorado Springs shop. From there, his fascination with Mongolian music continued, and one night he friended the Facebook pages of Mongolian orchestras. Soon he was a guide for Erdene-oyun Burgedee, a member of the Mongolian State Philharmonic Orchestra, when she came to Denver; that led to an offer for him to write a composition for the Mongolian Morin Khuur Ensemble in Ulaanbaatar.

This has made Blomster the first Westerner to have a composition played by the ensemble, which is a part of the Mongolian Philharmonic. His piece, called "Postcards to Mongolia," is his love letter to the country. The title of the piece is a sly joke Blomster makes with himself, acknowledging he hasn't actually visited Mongolia yet.

"The next one will be called 'Postcards FROM Mongolia,'" he jokes.

Blomster's compositions were inspired by what he's seen of Mongolia in pictures: "In the piece, I try to express how those landscapes affected me [...] their vastness overwhelmed me."